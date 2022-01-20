ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LTE Base Station Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

 6 days ago

The Latest Released LTE Base Station market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global LTE Base Station market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and...

Electronic Toll Collection Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Rise in demand for effective traffic management at toll collection center, and hype for cashless travelling propel the growth of the global electronic toll collection market. Key market players analyzed in the global electronic toll collection market report include Kapsch Group, Thales Group, Perceptics LLC, EFKON GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Conduent LLC, Siemens AG, TransCore LP, and Cubic Transportation. These players have taken recourse to high-end market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to brace their stand in the industry.
Roofing Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook at a CAGR of 4.3 %

Government support for residential construction projects, rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and innovations in technologydrive the growth of the global roofing market. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global roofing market generated $102.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $156.0 billion by 2030,...
Global Mattress Market to Reach US$ 49.2 Billion between 2022- 2027 | Growth Rate: CAGR 6.20%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mattress Market Report 2022: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2027," finds that the global mattress market reached a value of US$ 34 Billion in 2021. A mattress is a rectangular pad used for supporting the back of a reclining person. Generally placed on top of a bed base, it includes a fastened quilted cloth base comprising straw, cotton, foam rubber, or a framework of metal springs for enhanced support and comfort. It aids in minimizing factors, such as irritability, headaches and stress, that deteriorate the sleep quality of individuals.
Human Centric Lighting Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Human Centric Lighting Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Human Centric Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations), and Application (Retail, Enterprises, Residential, Industrial, Healthcare, Education, and Hospitality): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".
Ginger Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.
Multi-Metal Aluminum Sandwich Panels Market Share, Growth Projection 2027 | Arcelormittal, Fischer Profil, Kingspan, Metecno, Isopan, Isomec

Multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels market is studied on the basis of metal, foam material, application, and region. Based on foam material, the with foam segment held the highest market share in 2019, with more than four-fifths of the global market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance status during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is also expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Hotel Channel Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Amadeus Hospitality, Hotelogix, Hoteliers.com

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Hotel Channel Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SiteMinder, STAAH, Amadeus Hospitality, D-edge, Cubilis (Stardekk), RateTiger (eRevMax), Oracle, Hotel Spider (Tourisoft), SynXis (Sabre), Vertical Booking, Cloudbeds (Myallocator), DerbySoft, Beds24, RoomCloud, SabeeApp, Hotel Link, FrontDesk Master, Octorate, RateGain (Dhisco), Omnibees, Previo, EZee Centrix, AxisRooms, Hotelogix, Hirum, Base7booking (Mews), Cultuzz, ResOnline, Hoteliers.com & Wubook etc.
Intraoral Camera Market: Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, Dental Intraoral Camera Market by Type (USB Camera, Fiber Optic Camera, Wireless Camera, and Others), Application (Implantology, Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, and Others), and End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers, and Dental Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.
Sales Tax Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | Avalara, Vertex, SOVOS, EGov Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Sales Tax Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Avalara, Vertex, Inc., SOVOS, AccurateTax.com, EGov Systems, CFS Tax Software, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Exactor, Wolters Kluwer, FedTax, Sales Tax DataLINK, PrepareLink LLC, LumaTax, LegalRaasta.com, Service Objects etc.
Chillers Working Principles, Recent Developments and Demand 2028

Increase in demand for chillers in frozen goods, is anticipated to drive the growth of the chillers. A chiller is a refrigeration system that is generally used in the industrial sector for reducing the temperature of equipment or machinery in order to dehumidify and cool the industrial space. It has become an essential Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) component for all manufacturing plants, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and others. Industrial chiller plays a vital role in temperature regulation in numerous industrial operation such as metal plating, food processing, injection molding, oil field production, and so on. It provides air conditioning by reducing the unnecessary heat from industrial and commercial building.
Smart Card Market Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Development Analysis to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Smart Card Market By Type (Contact, Contactless, and Dual Interface) and End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
IVF Services Market Growing At A CAGR Of 9.3% And To Target $25.6 Billion By 2026

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems and single mothers & the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and upsurge in disposable income worldwide drive the growth of the IVF services market globally. However, the In vitro fertilization services market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions.
Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market To Be Driven By The Emergence Of Cutting-Edge Weaponry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of global amphibious landing craft market, assessing the market based on type, operation, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
North America French Fries Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business in 2026

North America French Fries Market by Product, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the North America French Fries market size was valued at $7,758.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach $ 9,948.3 million in 2026. The frozen segment was the most prominent segment in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
Credit Card Payments Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type (General Purpose Credit Cards and Specialty & Other Credit Cards), Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and Others), and Provider (Visa, MasterCard, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Optical Switches Market 2022 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Optical Switches Market By Type (Electro-optic Switching, Acousto-optic Switching, Thermo-optic Switching, Liquid Crystal-based Switching, MEMS-based Switching, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Circuit Switching, Testing, Multiplexing, Cross-connects, and Signal Monitoring), Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Batch and Process Manufacturing ERP Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SAP, NetSuite (Oracle), Sage Group

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Batch and Process Manufacturing ERP Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SAP, NetSuite(Oracle), Sage Group, IFS AB, Infor, Aptean, Datacor, Deacom (ECi Software Solutions), OSAS (Aptean), Epicor, SYSPRO, BatchMaster Software, QAD, 3i Infotech, Focus Softnet, ESCAPE VELOCITY SYSTEMS, Mar-Kov Computer Systems & Compex Integrated Systems etc.
Cobalt Alloy Powder Market Share, Growth Projection 2021 to 2030: Trends Analysis, Application, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Forecasts Report

Cobalt Alloy Powder Market growth is driven by rising demand for cobalt in the automotive and tooling industry and rapid development of 3D printing. Based on application, the additive manufacturing and 3D printing segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.
Digital Forensic Technology Market 2022, Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Digital Forensic Technology Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Digital Forensic Technology Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Digital Forensic Technology industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Smart Outdoor TV Market to See Booming Growth | Seura, Platinum, SkyVue, Cinios

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Outdoor TV Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Outdoor TV market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
