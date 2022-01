PAIGE, Texas — The "Rolling Pines Fire" in Bastrop County, which started on Jan. 18 after a prescribed burn, has forced many residents in the area to evacuate their homes. As firefighters continue to battle the blaze, a local ranch is stepping up to help neighbors in need. Valkyrie Ranch, located at 2030 FM 2104 in Paige, Texas, has offered to help its neighboring Central Texans by offering up its hundreds of acres of pastures, pens and horse stables to those needing to evacuate livestock, horses and exotic animals.

PAIGE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO