ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Sustainable Athleisure Market Size Is Projected To Reach $53,431.5 Million By 2030 | Allied Market Research

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Sustainable Athleisure Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Sustainable Athleisure Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Hotel Channel Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Amadeus Hospitality, Hotelogix, Hoteliers.com

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Hotel Channel Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SiteMinder, STAAH, Amadeus Hospitality, D-edge, Cubilis (Stardekk), RateTiger (eRevMax), Oracle, Hotel Spider (Tourisoft), SynXis (Sabre), Vertical Booking, Cloudbeds (Myallocator), DerbySoft, Beds24, RoomCloud, SabeeApp, Hotel Link, FrontDesk Master, Octorate, RateGain (Dhisco), Omnibees, Previo, EZee Centrix, AxisRooms, Hotelogix, Hirum, Base7booking (Mews), Cultuzz, ResOnline, Hoteliers.com & Wubook etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Automotive Software Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

The leading market players analyzed in the automotive software market report include Airbiquity Inc., Atego Systems Inc. (PTC), Microsoft Corporation, Autonet Mobile, Inc., Adobe Inc., Wind River Systems, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Goggle, Green Hills Software, and Montavista Software. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their stand in the industry.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Data Acquisition Card Market | Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Data Acquisition Card Market by Architecture (PC Plug In Cards, Switch Boxes, and Data Loggers), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), and by End User (Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Education, Healthcare, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030″ The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Data Acquisition Card market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Food Thickeners Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2023

Food Thickeners Market by Type, Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, by 2023, the global food thickeners market is estimated to reach $15,150 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from during the forecast period. In 2016, the starch segment accounted for more than two-thirds share of the global market.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market In U.S Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues in Future

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Biomarker Type (CTC (circulating tumor cells), ctDNA (circulating tumor DNA), and exosomes & RNA), by Application (small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer), by End-User (diagnostic & imaging centers, hospitals, academics & research centers, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
CANCER
atlantanews.net

Financial Guarantee Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2022-2030 | Barclays, Bank of Montreal, Citibank

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Financial Guarantee Market by Product Type (Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC), Receivables Financing, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and End User (Exporters and Importers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Optical Switches Market 2022 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Optical Switches Market By Type (Electro-optic Switching, Acousto-optic Switching, Thermo-optic Switching, Liquid Crystal-based Switching, MEMS-based Switching, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Circuit Switching, Testing, Multiplexing, Cross-connects, and Signal Monitoring), Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Intraoral Camera Market: Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, Dental Intraoral Camera Market by Type (USB Camera, Fiber Optic Camera, Wireless Camera, and Others), Application (Implantology, Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, and Others), and End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers, and Dental Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Segments#Market Intelligence#Allied Market Research#News And Strategies#Middle East Africa
atlantanews.net

Cognitive Systems Market Trends, Key Driven Factors And Segmentation By 2030

The cognitive systems market in BFSI is segmented on the basis of product type, organization size, technology, deployment type, and region. Product type segment covered in this study include hardware, software and applications, and services. Based on organization size, the market is divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Fintech Lending Market is Going to Boom | Stripe, Kabbage, Credit Karma

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Fintech Lending Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fintech Lending market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Quantum Dot Sensor Market Size is Expected to Reach $539.9 Million by 2030

Semiconductor quantum dots (QDs) are nanometer-scale crystals, which have unique photophysical properties, such as size-dependent optical properties, high fluorescence quantum yields, and excellent stability against photobleaching. Use of quantum dot technology for producing sensors with new materials is anticipated to revolutionize digital photography. It uses a simple method of integration that enable about 95% of an image to be captured. Performances of quantum dot (QD) sensors have attracted attention for analytical sensing with potential to provide ultrasensitive and real-time analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Predictive Analytics Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Anodot, Sisense, Radius

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Predictive Analytics Software Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Predictive Analytics Software market outlook.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

Gourmet Salt Market (Latest Report) Business Planning, Innovation To See Latest Growth

Gourmet salt is considered to be high quality salt, different from standard table salt in size and texture to flake, flavor, and color. They are specialty salts, deliciously unique, and perfect for improving and enhancing ordinary dish or drink. Gourmet salt has travelled and reached to other countries worldwide because of the globalization and adapted by the consumers as they are highly influenced by western culture. Gourmet salt is becoming a vital ingredient in hotel industry as each kind of gourmet salt has its own specific functionality and gives specific taste and texture to the food.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Human Centric Lighting Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Human Centric Lighting Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Human Centric Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations), and Application (Retail, Enterprises, Residential, Industrial, Healthcare, Education, and Hospitality): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Crowdsourcing Market Statistics: Major Factors that Can Increase the Global Demand Till 2030

Crowdsourcing Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Crowdsourcing Market by Platform Type (Open Service Platform and Managed Service Platform) and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Education & Academics, Non-Profit Organization, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Broadband Data Card Market Is Booming Worldwide | Zte, Sierra Wireless, D-Link

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Broadband Data Card Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Broadband Data Card market outlook.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sales Intelligence Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Oracle, EverString, Dun & Bradstreet, InsideView

Latest released the research study on Global Sales Intelligence Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sales Intelligence Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sales Intelligence Software The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dun & Bradstreet (United States) ,EverString (United States),DemandFarm (India),LinkedIn Sales Navigator (United States),DiscoverOrg (United States),InsideView (United States),Artesian Solutions (England),Oracle (United States),Gryphon Networks,LeadGenius (United States),Infogroup (United States)
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Puzzle Toy Market to See Booming Growth | Melissa & Doug, Hape, Cedarburg Toy, Lego

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Puzzle Toy Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Puzzle Toy market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Synthetic Rubber Market Future Prospects 2028 | Bridgestone, ExxonMobil, Reliance Industries

The Latest Released Synthetic Rubber market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Synthetic Rubber market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Synthetic Rubber market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, Bridgestone, ExxonMobil, LANXESS, MICHELIN, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Denka Company, DowDuPont, Grupo Dynasol, JSR, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, LCY GROUP, Reliance Industries, SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, TSRC, UBE INDUSTRIES & Versalis.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Ginger Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy