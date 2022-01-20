ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

AT&T and Verizon put 5G roll out on hold near some airports

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwuDt_0dqNVQPu00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – AT&T and Verizon have delayed the rollout of 5G service near some airports.

The delay happened as some airlines planned to cancel or change flights on Wednesday due to concerns about the technology.

Gene Olson, director of airports at Peoria International Airport (PIA), said 5G concerns are due to possible interference with a plane’s instruments. This includes radar altimeters that detect how high a plane is in the sky.

“It’s not a situation where you’re going to see airplanes falling out of the sky, but it is a situation where because we haven’t proved that it is safe, you could see airplanes not getting to where they’re supposed to be because of the potential impacts of this,” Olson said.

Olson said the philosophy of aviation and the FAA is that in order to determine if something is safe, it must be tested and proven.

“There’s some airplanes where they’ve tested the radar altimeters and they know they’re good to go. There’s some that they’ve tested and they know they’re bad in terms of 5G interfering with them, and there’s a lot that haven’t been tested,” Olson said.

He added that PIA shouldn’t be impacted directly but 5G issues could have indirect effects.

“I think the indirect impact that we could see here would be if Chicago goes to really bad visibility and they need to do those approaches, you could see a lot of disruption in terms of airplanes getting diverted here maybe,” Olson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Popeyes on Knoxville ordered to close over grease leak

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Popeyes at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Peoria has been ordered to temporarily close. Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin said the closure is due to issues involving the restaurant’s grease trap and grease storage. On Monday, Dulin said the Peoria City/County Health Department contacted his […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Tremont High School getting a new power source

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — A local school district is getting a free green energy source. Solar panel construction is ongoing at Tremont High School. The solar company Hawk-Attollo is paying for the construction of the panels and the district will have a lower electric bill. Supply delays have pushed back the project, but once the […]
TREMONT, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

2022 tax season begins, expert shares how to avoid major delays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The 2022 tax season is underway and experts say how and when you file may have a big impact on your refund this year. Monday, the IRS began accepting tax returns. William Sharpe, president of Total Income Tax in Peoria, said you should manage expectations on when to expect your refund. […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Public Schools administration seek approval of modified calendar

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, The Peoria Public Schools board faces a big decision regarding future school calendars. Their agenda included a proposal for a modified calendar that would shorten summer break, but extend breaks in the fall and spring. In 2016, Peoria County taxpayers approved a sales tax vote which allowed air conditioning to […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Much of Illinois facing a snow deficit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite multiple rounds of winter weather so far this month, much of Illinois is below average for snow accumulation this winter. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Lincoln, there is a deficit in snowfall for much of the state, especially in the eastern half of the state. Areas […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Local minor league sports advocate for federal relief proposal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As COVID-19 relief packages were passed over the last two years, some industries such as minor league sports said they were mostly left out of targeted efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic cut the Peoria Rivermen’s 2019-2020 season short and canceled the Peoria Chiefs’ 2020 season in its entirety. Leadership from both teams […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#5g#Aircraft#Pia#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

49th annual baby food delivery a success in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of dollar’s worth of resources are coming to baby-related agencies in Peoria. “Tazewell County Right to Life” and seventh grades students from St. Patrick School in Washington delivered $4,500 dollars worth of baby food products to four different agencies across the area. This included Catholic Charities St. Gianna Baby Pantry, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

On the Record: Treasurer Michael Frerichs running for third term in office

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Announcing a run for re-election, Treasurer Michael Frerichs is going for a third term. Touting State investments, a college savings program, and his retirement program called “Secure Choice,” Treasurer Michael Frerichs says there’s more work to be done. The Treasurer was elected back in 2014, and sworn into office in 2015. […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Players prepares for 2022 mini-season lineup

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players is ready for the curtains to rise for its 2022 mini season. “We’ve got SpongeBob the Musical […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Clanahan Wellness Center helps Central Illinoisans live healthier lives

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEKIN, Ill (WMBD) — Clanahan Wellness Center, Inc. has been helping patients live healthier lives through chiropractic and weight loss programs since 1999. […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

National Education Association weighs-in on nationwide teacher shortage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The largest labor union in the U.S. is sounding the alarm on a nationwide teacher shortage, this comes as districts across the country face challenges with various staffing needs. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership with the National Education Association (NEA) said experts predicted yearly shortfalls of more than 100,000 teachers. […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

New study reveals increased teacher, substitute shortage in Illinois

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) – A new survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools shows a teacher shortage affecting many Illinois school districts is growing. Teacher positions are remaining open for extended periods of time, but there are not enough candidates to fill them. Illini Bluffs superintendent Dr. Roger Alvey said this has […]
GLASFORD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 24, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ella Lune scoed15 points to lead Brimfield past host Havana, 59-47, in a battle of state ranked teams on Monday. Other girls basketball winners Monday: Morton, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood, Prairie Central and Ridgeview. East Peoria beat Peoria Christian in a boys non-conference match-up, 52-39. Enjoy the highlights.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

469
Followers
396
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy