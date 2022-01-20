ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book of Boba Fett Might Have Retconned Key Moment From The Mandalorian

Cover picture for the articleThrough its first four episodes, The Book of Boba Fett has been telling the story of Star Wars' most iconic bounty hunter in two different parts. The "main" storyline follows Boba Fett and Fennec Shand after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2, as they try to take control of Tatooine's...

Collider

'The Book of Boba Fett': Who Are The Pyke Syndicate?

The criminal underworld is as integral to the Star Wars universe as the Jedi, the Empire, and the Rebels. From the original trilogy to brand new animated projects like Star Wars Resistance and Star Wars: Visions, crime families, smugglers, and bounty hunters have made their mark all over the galaxy. The latest addition to the franchise to delve into this shady underground is the new Disney+ live-action series The Book of Boba Fett. Taking place in the aftermath of the events of The Return of the Jedi, the show centers around the fan-favorite bounty hunter in two different stages of life, as he learns the way of the Tusken Raiders and takes control of Jabba’s criminal empire. In Episode 2, “The Tribes of Tatooine”, the worlds of Sand People and outlaws collided with the appearance of a powerful crime family: the Pyke Syndicate.
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 ENDING EXPLAINED

Here's a recap of The Book of Boba Fett's explosive third episode... The Book of Boba Fett continues with an explosive third chapter titled "The Streets of Mos Espa", which was directed by Robert Rodriguez. And this time, you'll be delighted to know that the latest episode spends a lot more time in Boba's present than it does his past, and even packs a few surprising punches during its 30-minute runtime.
aiptcomics

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 ‘Recap/Review

Last week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett concluded with Fett and Fennec Shand in the crosshairs of Jabba’s twin cousins. Meanwhile, our journey through Fett’s past showed us how he became a fully initiated member of a Tusken Raider tribe. He also managed to completely humiliate the Pyke Syndicate by orchestrating a successful/awesome train heist.
chimesnewspaper.com

“The Book of Boba Fett” is goofy, original and triumphant

Written by “Chef” star John Favreau, “The Book of Boba Fett” contains the essential elements of a successful Star Wars spin-off. The narrative includes familiar characters, a tie to the fourth or fifth episode, and a main character with really, really good teeth. It begins with the story of Boba Fett’s takeover of Jabba the Hutt’s throne on planet Tatooine and explores his struggles. Viewers can watch weekly episodes unfold on Disney+.
Ming Na Wen
Temuera Morrison
thebrag.com

Should ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ have changed the name of his ship?

All Star Wars fans know that Boba Fett really, really likes his ship. Its unique design famously appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and has been indelibly linked with the bounty hunter ever since. Yet its name has been very controversial. The ship was originally named Slave 1, although the...
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Finally Answers The Mandalorian Season 1 Question

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 reveals what happened in The Mandalorian Season 1!. It's Wednesday once again and that means more The Book of Boba Fett! Not surprisingly, Episode 4 featured a major flashback to an important moment in the first season of The Mandalorian and effectively answers something that Star Wars fans have been wondering about for a long time! SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
studybreaks.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’: The Good, the Bad, and What To Expect

The opening episodes of the new hit ‘Star Wars’ series were met with polarizing reviews. Is there anything to worry about for the future of this show?. Warning: Spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” ahead!. 42 years ago, one of the most beloved characters in...
FanSided

The Tusken kid from The Book of Boba Fett could still be alive

Chapter 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa,” shocked Star Wars fans when it flashed back to Boba discovering the Tusken Raider tribe he’d been with on Tatooine had been massacred. Despite some fans’ conflicted feelings about the Tuskens’ fate, the scene...
epicstream.com

5 Most Epic Moments in The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Chapter 4

This week in The Book of Boba Fett, the flashback and the present time has finally caught up. We finally found out the origins of the relationship between Boba Fett and Fennec, how Fennec survived the events in The Mandalorian, and why Boba Fett is trying to be a crime lord now. This episode is just for the viewers to catch up and be reminded of the events to come, the calm before the storm. And there is nothing wrong with that, as long as we got some epic moments and action along the way.
TVOvermind

The Book of Boba Fett: “The Streets of Mos Espa” Recap

It pains me to say this, but Boba Fett’s story is starting to feel like a cross between a science fiction story, a soap opera, and The Godfather. There’s nothing wrong with the content since it’s bringing a very respected and favored character to the fans in a new way that people might not have expected, but how things are being put together almost feels a little too dramatic at times, as though too much is being revealed about characters and species that hadn’t been revealed in the past. But then again, it’s hard to fault anything that’s being done since it is granting the story, and the Star Wars universe, a little more depth as things go along. One painfully obvious thing is that Boba Fett is getting far less respect as a Daimyo than he did as a bounty hunter, which is inspiring multiple enemies to treat him far more shabbily than they might have had he taken up his old trade. But the truth is that Fett has changed in a big way, as is evidenced by how he deals with people and the dreams he continues to have.
thedigitalfix.com

The Book of Boba Fett may have just made the Star Wars Holiday Special canon

The Book of Boba Fett is shedding new light on the Star Wars universe, revealing further details about a galaxy far, far away. The newest episode, ‘Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa‘ though had a particularly intriguing line that may have made one of the most universally reviled entries in the franchise canon.
Decider.com

Will Din Djarin Be In ‘The Book of Boba Fett’?

If you haven’t seen this week’s Book of Boba Fett just yet, look away — unless you crave spoilers the way a rancor craves table scraps. If you have seen the episode, titled “The Gathering Storm,” then you know that Boba Fett is preparing for full-scale war against the Pyke Syndicate.
FanSided

Who is the real villain in The Book of Boba Fett?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa”. One of the big questions heading into The Book of Boba Fett was who the main villain of the series would be. After facing a variety of foes in the flashbacks and in the present-day storyline, the end of episode 3 makes it seem like the Pyke Syndicate are the real villains of the show.
GeekTyrant

Ming-Na Wen Says THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Finale Will Have Fans Seeing The Series "In a Different Light"

The Book of Boba Fett has been an interesting series to watch so far. The first episode was good, the second episode was great, and the third episode was weird. The show isn’t getting the kind of love from Star Wars fans that The Mandalorian got. There are aspects of it that I really like, but there are also things about it that don’t really work. But, I’m still invested in the characters and story and I’m still looking forward to seeing how the series plays out.
