We all know that Covid has been around for almost two years. During that time, there has been drive-by testing as well as a vaccine available. The wait times to be tested or vaccinated are excessive, measuring up to three hours. The government responded to these issues by coming up with the idea of conducting at-home Covid tests. These tests got popular very quickly and up until now have become one of the most highly demanded products on the market. It is almost impossible to get your hands on one of them.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO