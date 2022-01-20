First Person: Femi Elufowoju Jr. on directing Verdi's 'Rigoletto'

When an opera director wants to reinterpret a classic, the easiest bit of the libretto to discard is often the first stage direction, stating where and when it takes place. There’s something about shunting a 19th-century opera to Las Vegas, say, or 1964, that auteurs find irresistible. Some works resist that kind of migration with plot points and musical references that don’t travel well. Rigoletto, though, was born on the move. Although Verdi and his librettist Francesco Maria Piave originally set it at the court of the 16th-century French king Francois I, they smuggled it past censors by renaming the characters and resetting it a couple of generations later in the provincial court of Mantua. That in turn left Bartlett Sher, who directed the new Metropolitan Opera production, with a justification to pack it up again and take it wherever he chose. He landed in Weimar Germany, a land satisfyingly full of cruelty, debauchery, black-leather trench coats, and prostitutes with crimson wigs. Fortunately, once Sher had taken care of his quota of clichés, he got back to the human drama and the incandescent music, binding them with more nuance and freshness than the concept implied.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO