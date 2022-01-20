ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

First Person: Femi Elufowoju Jr. on directing Verdi's 'Rigoletto'

By Femi Elufowoju Jr
theartsdesk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was because Verdi’s and his librettist Piave’s exploration of the impact of difference resonated with me so strongly that I was encouraged to take on this directing role for Opera North. It also inspired me to make Rigoletto’s disability less about an anatomical anomaly and more about the paranoia engendered...

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Quinn Kelsey Makes the Met’s Rigoletto Worth Masking Up For

When an opera director wants to reinterpret a classic, the easiest bit of the libretto to discard is often the first stage direction, stating where and when it takes place. There’s something about shunting a 19th-century opera to Las Vegas, say, or 1964, that auteurs find irresistible. Some works resist that kind of migration with plot points and musical references that don’t travel well. Rigoletto, though, was born on the move. Although Verdi and his librettist Francesco Maria Piave originally set it at the court of the 16th-century French king Francois I, they smuggled it past censors by renaming the characters and resetting it a couple of generations later in the provincial court of Mantua. That in turn left Bartlett Sher, who directed the new Metropolitan Opera production, with a justification to pack it up again and take it wherever he chose. He landed in Weimar Germany, a land satisfyingly full of cruelty, debauchery, black-leather trench coats, and prostitutes with crimson wigs. Fortunately, once Sher had taken care of his quota of clichés, he got back to the human drama and the incandescent music, binding them with more nuance and freshness than the concept implied.
THEATER & DANCE
thelaurelmagazine.com

The Met Live in HD, Rigoletto | Highlands PAC

Bartlett Sher’s bold new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy arrives in cinemas. The Tony Award–winning director resets the opera’s action in 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber, themselves boasting a combined 11 Tony Awards.
HIGHLANDS, NC
Sheridan Press

WYO to host ‘Verdi’s Rigoletto’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a showing of The Met Live in HD: Verdi’s Rigoletto at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 29. The opera resets the timeless tragedy in 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets. “Rigoletto” tells the story of an outsider — a hunchbacked jester — who struggles to balance the dueling elements of beauty and evil that exist in his life.
SHERIDAN, WY
thefocus.news

Did actor Anthony Geary die? Health update as his character exits GH

No, don’t panic actor Anthony Geary did not die, it’s just General Hospital fans getting confused as his iconic character is rumoured to be leaving the soap opera. General Hospital’s beloved character of Luke Spencer is supposedly dead, and this has led to circulating rumours about Anthony Geary, the actor who played Luke for decades. Geary stepped down from the role in 2015 so fans are looking for a health update and want to know what he’s up to nowadays.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Hugo
Person
Femi Elufowoju Jr.
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Wants to See Jamie Break Bad

Looks like “Blue Bloods” star, Will Estes wants to see more of a specific storyline with his character, Jamie. In the popular CBS crime drama, Estes plays street cop, Sergeant Jameson “Jamie” Reagan. In an interview during September 2021 with The Nerds of Color, he discussed what he wanted to see for Jamie’s future.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Opera#Opera House#Opera North
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Netflix
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Amber Gill forced to change gyms after being ‘secretly photographed’

Former Love Island star Amber Rose Gill has been forced to change gyms after discovering that someone had been taking pictures of her without her knowledge or consent.The influencer and model was answering questions from followers on Instagram when she was alerted to the incident by a follower.“Can you tell my friend to stop taking pictures of you please,” they wrote, adding three laughing emojis.Gymnation is a gym in Dubai, where the 24-year-old currently lives.Gill, who won the 2019 of summer Love Island alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea, said the comment had made her feel extremely uncomfortable.“I dunno why you’re...
FITNESS
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Memorable Moments: Our Favorite Scenes From Best Picture Contenders

As the once wide-open best picture race continues to narrow, Variety staffers take a look at some of the individual scenes that made us laugh, cry and think — sometimes at the same time. “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) pulls Madeline (Alia Shawkat), the only female writer on Ball’s “I Love Lucy,” out of the writers room for a little one-on-one discussion about a scene that Lucy has been trying to make funnier — or at least make logical, and therefore funny. Like Madeline, Lucy is a smart, funny, strong women in the early 1950s — a unicorn in this...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy