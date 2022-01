Don’t bite the hand that feeds you! I am disgusted by the negative daily headlines and editorials complaining about and disparaging Vail Resorts. There wouldn’t be thriving and beautiful Vail Valley communities without Vail Resorts. These first-class ski resorts are the reason we are here. Most, if not all businesses in the area, exist and thrive due to the existence of our ski resorts. Don’t forget about the taxes generated and paid by the ski resorts. That is why we have one of the most desirable areas in the country to live and play.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO