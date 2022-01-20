ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Arsenal-Liverpool in cup; Barça, Madrid in action

By The Associated Press
Citizen Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Arsenal hosts Liverpool in the second leg of the League Cup semifinals with the teams locked at 0-0 after last week's first leg at Anfield. The winning team will play Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium next month. Arsenal manager...

