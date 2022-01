With music, there’s a community that accompanies it. Like-minded individuals who either partake in the craft through a particular instrument or just enjoy the sounds that come from them often gather where music is being made. At Quinn’s Irish Pub on 433 Benefit Street in Pawtucket, there’s a community like this that hangs out every Thursday night. Led by bassist Mark Garabian, a variety of musicians come through to play a wide assortment of tunes all night long. It takes place under the name “Mark G & Friends” and that’s exactly what it is while going from roughly 9pm until last call.

