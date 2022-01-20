ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Arsenal-Liverpool in cup; Barça, Madrid in action

By The Associated Press
The Eagle-Tribune
 6 days ago

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Arsenal hosts Liverpool in the second leg of the League Cup semifinals with the teams locked at 0-0 after last week's first leg at Anfield. The winning team will play Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium next month. Arsenal manager...

www.eagletribune.com

The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle's club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard's wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

'No point' Liverpool fixating on Man City chase, Virgil Van Dijk claims

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are paying no attention to Manchester City despite closing the gap on their Premier League title rivals.A hard-fought 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday lifted the Reds to within nine points of Pep Guardiola's side, who were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton on Saturday.City have played a game more than Liverpool and the Merseyside outfit are set to visit the Etihad Stadium in April, leaving plenty to play for."You can't deny it's in your mind, but as we have said many times we take it game by game," Van Dijk said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Seven wins out of 60 – A look at Spurs' woeful Premier League record v Chelsea

Tottenham's 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Sunday extended their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva meant Spurs have now won just seven out of 60 Premier League meetings between the sides.Here, the PA news agency looks at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.Tottenham tale of woeThe Blues have won six of the last seven league derbies between the sides and drawn the other, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding just one – and even that was an own...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
José Mourinho
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season's Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge, the Premier League club has confirmed. Watford's 3-0 home loss to Norwich on Friday was the club's 10th defeat in 13 Premier League games under Ranieri and it deepened their relegation concerns. It dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season after an alarming run of form which has seen the club pick up just seven points since Ranieri was appointed on 4 October. With a two-week break until their next fixture, which is another crucial relegation six-pointer against bottom-side Burnley on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri's successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was "stepping away from football for a while", but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would "never-say-never" about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#European Cup#Matchday#Arsenal Liverpool#Bar A#England Arsenal#Anfield#Premier League Derby#Tottenham#Athletic Bilbao#The Copa Del Rey#Spanish#Serie A#Ap
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp's side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton still an 'attractive club' for a new manager, Duncan Ferguson claims

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson insists the club remains attractive to potential managerial candidates despite their precarious position.A run of 10 defeats in 13 Premier League matches has resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez and left the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone at the winter break.However, Ferguson said an upturn in results would make a huge difference to the perspective of the situation, even at a club with no director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief."This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results," the Scot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Eagle-Tribune

Bayern routs Hertha 4-1 to restore 6-point Bundesliga lead

BERLIN (AP) — For only the fifth Bundesliga game this season, Robert Lewandowski didn't score. He didn't have to as Bayern Munich outclassed Hertha Berlin 4-1 on Sunday to restore its six-point lead in the Bundesliga. The visitors should have won by even more with Bayern having...
SOCCER
The Eagle-Tribune

Watford hires Hodgson, 74, in bid to avoid EPL relegation

Roy Hodgson is back in the Premier League at the age of 74. The former England coach was hired by Watford on Tuesday and will be tasked with keeping the team in the top division following its descent into the relegation zone. Claudio Ranieri, a 70-year-old Italian, was fired on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Antonio Rudiger hit by lighter

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged fans to curb their risky behaviour to protect English football's "unique atmosphere" after Antonio Rudiger was struck by a lighter thrown from the away supporters during Sunday's win over Tottenham.Rudiger was hit during the Blues' 2-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge, earned thanks to second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva.Ziyech's wonder strike and Silva's header handed Chelsea their third win over Spurs in the month, after victories in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.Chelsea boss Tuchel released a message this week after the Blues beefed up security and rules after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Adama Traore: Tottenham confident of completing deal for Wolves winger

Tottenham Hotspur are still to finalise a deal for Adama Traore but are confident of signing the Wolves winger before the January transfer window shuts.Spurs want to bring the 26-year-old Spain international to north London and remain in talks with their Premier League counterparts over a switch as they try to finally land a player they also tried to sign in the summer.It is understood they are expected to make a bid in the coming days with Wolves holding out for around £20million.Traore, who is out of contract next summer and will not be renewing at Molineux, is one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson's English record, from Ashton Gate to Anfield, Wembley and Watford

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson to his eighth managerial job in English football.The 74-year-old, already the oldest manager in Premier League history during his time with Crystal Palace has now managed 17 clubs and four national teams in a coaching career spanning 47 years and eight countries.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record in his homeland.Bristol City, 1982After beginning his managerial career in Sweden with Halmstad, Hodgson's first job in England was a brief and unsuccessful spell at Bristol City, winning only three out of 21 games in just under four months in charge. City were relegated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Senegal accused of putting result ahead of Sadio Mane's safety in Afcon clash

Senegal have been accused of "putting results ahead of safety" after Sadio Mane was forced off with a head injury in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 win over Cape Verde.The Liverpool forward received treatment after a collision with goalkeeper Vozinha, who was taken off on a stretcher after being shown a red card, and played on despite appearing to be initially knocked out.But after scoring the opening goal 10 minutes later, the 29-year-old lay down on the pitch holding his head and had to be helped off and eventually substituted.Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs said Mane's team and...
FIFA

