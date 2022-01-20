ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sobr Safe appoints new CFO

By BizWest staff
Daily Camera
 6 days ago

Sobr Safe Inc. (OTCCQB: SOBR) has appointed Jerry Wenzel as chief financial officer. Wenzel will replace David Gandini, who is also the company’s CEO. Gandini will continue in that role. His stepping down and Wenzel’s hiring were...

www.dailycamera.com

