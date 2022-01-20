Sobr Safe appoints new CFO

VENICE — John Kunz is bringing his 25 years of experience to a Venice-based company that is a national leader in premium windows and doors. PGT Innovations Inc. appointed Kunz to senior vice president and CFO. His experience spans across accounting, treasury, international finance and business operations. At PGT, Kunz will be focused on leading the company’s finance strategy, budgeting and planning, accounting, financial reporting and investor relations functions. Additionally, he’ll be responsible for providing strategic direction in regards to the company’s information technology efforts.
