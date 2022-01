I love picking out flowers for our dining room table every couple of weeks. They add cheeriness to the space in such a simple, yet elegant way. Living so close to Stop & Shop, it’s easy to swing by the floral section and pick some up during a grocery shopping trip. I might not be able to find chicken products on empty shelves, but the decision to buy a bouquet will make me feel even better because I can support a cause close to home.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO