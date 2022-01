We don't often hear much from the relatives of Tupac Shakur as his estate speaks out on his behalf. However, there has been news about the late Rap icon's sister, and it was shared that she is accusing the executor of her mother's estate of embezzlement. Afeni Shakur passed away back in 2016 and according to her daughter Sekyiwa Shakur, the trustee, Tom Whalley, has refused to return personal items that include Tupac's gold records, jewelry, vehicles, art, and other coveted belongings.

