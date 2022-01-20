ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis’ proposed election police force alarms voting rights advocates

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida could become the first state in the country with a dedicated police force to investigate election fraud under a proposal that has become a top priority of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The proposal has concerned voting rights advocates, local election officials and Democrats, who fear the scope of...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
tennesseestar.com

Florida Petition Signature Fraud Reported Amid DeSantis Election Security Proposal

As political partisans weigh in against Governor DeSantis’ election security proposal which calls for an election oversight police force, recent reports indicate the presence of significant petition signature fraud in at least six Florida counties related to a gambling petition drive. The election security proposal by DeSantis would put...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
citywatchla.com

Slouching Towards Fascism With DeSantis' Election Police

Like many of his GOP fellow-travelers, DeSantis has long indulged his autocratic impulses, from fighting court battles against tyrannical masks/ vaccines to pushing a gonzo bill to prohibit schools from making white people feel “discomfort” to passingmultiple laws making it harder for people - oddly, mostly brown and black - to vote. In a state where over 40% of the populace vote by mail, the new laws restrict absentee ballot-drop boxes, toughen ID rules for mail-in ballots, and forbid giving water to voters in long lines to, you know, keep them free. Democracy as wingnut reality show: DeSantis even made news of his signing the laws - now facing a court challenge - a Fox News exclusive. All this, in a state he touted in 2020 as the "gold standard" of election integrity after Trump won it, crowing, "The way Florida did it, I think, inspired confidence." So will a new electoral SWAT team to fight imaginary crimes, he now argues, though of over 11 million votes cast in the last election, only 75 complaints got referred to law enforcement; they included three retired Village people arrested for zealously voting twice for Trump. Given un-cooperative reality, even the state's GOP has "reacted tepidly" to his latest scheme - "We're going to look at it" - and Dems have written A.G Garland asking the DOJ to investigate voter suppression via “harmful proposals to create new partisan bodies." Not just harmful, many note, but exceedingly dumb. "This is a solution in search of a problem," says a top prosecutor whose office has seen four referrals for election crimes over two decades and is "willing to bet a pretty penny staffers would sit around and wait for the phone to ring. That's a lot of time watching Netflix and playing Candy Crush on the taxpayer dollar.” His brutal bottom line: "This is a $6 million door prize for a QAnon pep rally."
POLITICS
UPI News

House subcommittee questions election security, voting rights

WASHINGTON -- With the 2022 midterm elections 10 months away, members of a House homeland security subcommittee on Thursday questioned the security of the 2020 presidential election and the upcoming midterms. During the hearing of the Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation Subcommittee, Chairwoman Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y, cited two statistics that...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Jenne
Person
Laurel Lee
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ron DeSantis asks Florida lawmakers for $6m for election police agency

A proposal from Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to create a new police agency to investigate the state’s elections has worried voting rights advocates, elections officials and members of Congress as GOP legislators across the US overhaul election administration.The governor is asking state legislators to approve nearly $6m to fund an Office of Election Crime and Security, which would employ 52 investigators to “facilitate the faithful enforcement of election laws and will provide Floridians with the confidence that their vote will count,” he said in an address this month. He first proposed the office in November.The office – with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Local Election#State Of Florida#Election Fraud#Democrats#Repubican#Floridians#New York University#American#Republicans
newsy.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes Election Integrity Unit

While states across the country zero in on voting laws, Florida's governor is proposing an election integrity unit to enforce election laws. It's included among several election related items in a proposed budget. The proposal calls for $5.7 million to create an Office of Election Crimes and Security. "This will...
FLORIDA STATE
Bradenton Herald

DeSantis proposes congressional map that dilutes minority voting strength

Breaking with tradition, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis inserted himself directly into the redistricting fight by submitting a map that experts say would reduce Black and Hispanic voting strength in congressional districts and raise new questions about his commitment to the Fair District standards of the Florida Constitution. The map, posted...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis calls for more election ‘guardrails’; Biden says it is voting rights that need protection

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With mid-term elections in sight, Gov. Ron DeSantis added his take on voting rights and election integrity to his State of the State address this week, intensifying a state and national fight over making it harder or easier for Americans to vote. While continuing to imply that elections are vulnerable to fraud, DeSantis failed to […] The post DeSantis calls for more election ‘guardrails’; Biden says it is voting rights that need protection appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WHYY

Philly civil rights advocates reflect on the continued ‘struggle’ for voting rights in America

WHYY and NewCORE on Martin Luther King Day held a virtual panel discussion to reflect on the late civil rights leader’s 1957 “Give Us the Ballot” speech. The speech, which advocated for voting rights for Black Americans, took place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. at a gathering to mark the third anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision that helped desegregate American public schools.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nevada Current

Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Progressive lawmakers last week joined a virtual news conference with organizers from the Poor People’s Campaign and said they are not giving up on the push to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival held the virtual meeting Friday to kick off its […] The post Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor appeared first on Nevada Current.
POLITICS
thefulcrum.us

Voting rights advocates echo Biden’s call for filibuster reform

President Biden gave an emotional speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, calling on Republicans to support election reform legislation and encouraging a change to long-standing Senate rules in order to get the work done. But despite Biden’s use of the bully pulpit and new polling that shows a majority of Americans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy