Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield has shoulder surgery, eyes return to 'true self'

By Connor Grott
 6 days ago
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, who is the orthopedic surgeon for the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, performed the procedure on Mayfield's left shoulder in Los Angeles.

"Surgery went great. Was a complete success," Mayfield said in a video posted to Twitter. "Now it's on to the road to recovery. It's one of those steps to get back to my true self. ... This is not the end of my story."

The Browns said in a statement that the likely time period for Mayfield's recovery is four to six months. According to ESPN, the former No. 1 overall pick will begin physical therapy on his injured shoulder next week.

Mayfield, who suffered the injury in Week 2 and played through the ailment for the remainder of the season, will begin light throwing in April and should be able to take part in the Browns' off-season program on a limited basis, the team said.

With the Browns already eliminated from the playoffs, Mayfield sat out the team's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9.

Mayfield appeared in 14 games and ended the 2021 season with career worsts in passing yards (3,010), touchdowns (17), completions (253) and QBR (35.2). He also was sacked a career-high 43 times.

The 26-year-old Mayfield will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. He will earn about $19 million next season after the Browns exercised his fifth-year option last off-season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
