4 arrested in smash-and-grab at Studio City Lululemon, $72K in items recovered: CHP

By Tracy Bloom, additional reporting by Sofia Pop Perez
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

Four people were arrested and about $72,000 in stolen merchandise recovered after a smash-and-grab at a Lululemon store in Studio City, authorities said Wednesday.

The burglary was reported a day earlier in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two men and two women entered the location and made off with a large amount of merchandise from the athletic apparel retailer’s store, police said.

LAPD tracked their vehicle to the 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita Valley and chased them until the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, officials said.

Officers were following the car northbound on the 5 when the vehicle crashed in the Fort Tejon area, according to CHP.

Four people identified as the suspects in the Lululemon theft were subsequently located and arrested, the Highway Patrol tweeted Wednesday. Officers recovered an estimated $72,000 worth of stolen items, they said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVVKX_0dqNPGuI00
    (California Highway Patrol)
  • (California Highway Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRA2r_0dqNPGuI00
    (California Highway Patrol)

CHP reminds people that organized retail thefts can be reported on the agency’s website .

Nanny
6d ago

