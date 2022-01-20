ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers at Packers is highest-selling NFL playoff game: Stubhub

By Aaron Tolentino, Philippe Djegal
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQP14_0dqNP1ke00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After being in the most-watched game last NFL Wild Card weekend, the San Francisco 49ers are on track to once again be the biggest sporting event of this weekend.

The NFC Divisional matchup between the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin is currently the highest-selling NFL game this weekend, StubHub said in an email sent to KRON4 on Wednesday.

The ticket retailer also said buyers from California (23%) are outbuying fans from Wisconsin (17%).

It’s highly unlikely more 49ers fans show up in Lambeau Field than Packers fans, but ticket numbers indicate a good amount of the 49ers faithful will travel to Green Bay.

A lot of red was spotted at AT&T Stadium in Texas during the 49ers’ 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Tickets on StubHub are starting at $190 for a seat in the 81,000 capacity of Lambeau Field — average price roughly $331, according to the email.

Cheapest ticket for other NFL Divisional matchups: StubHub

  • Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: $121
  • Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $161
  • Cincinati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: $244

The 49ers will face reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers who has made headlines and controversy for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The game will also be a rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship game in which the 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Packers, however, beat the 49ers on the road in Week 3 30-28 where Rodgers led the Packers on a game-winning drive as time expired.

49ers fan planning to travel to Lambeau Field

“The tickets at Lambeau (Field) were less expensive than at Levi’s (Stadium),” 49ers fan Oona Smith said.

Smith, a South Bay native and 49ers season ticket holder, will travel with her husband Derrik to the game for their second road game this season.

The first was the Niners’ playoff-clinching win at the Los Angeles Rams to end the regular season.

Smith says the entire trip will cost about $3,300 for the two of them — expecting the Niners to pull through.

“Going to Lambeau, it is our duty,” Smith said. “It’s our duty to go there and cheer on this team — this team is amazing.”

The Smiths certainly will not be alone.

Oona is a board member of the non-profit group of 49ers fans called Ladies of the Empire.

And, a bunch of them are planning to head to the game.

Ladies of the Empire member and longtime season ticket holder Anna Duncan wishes she could go too, but not this time.

She will watch the game from home — hoping the 49ers inch closer to the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

“I will definitely consider it,” Duncan said. “Especially the bucket list of trying to get to a Super Bowl with the Niners would be amazing.”

#Stubhub#Nfl Mvp#49ers#American Football#Nfc Divisional#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Divisional#Stubhub Buffalo Bills#Kansas City Chiefs#Lambeau Lrb
