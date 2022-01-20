School bomb threat results in arrest

An investigation is ongoing into a bomb threat made against a Liberal business Monday evening. “Monday, at 9 p.m., Liberal Police Department officers responded to a bomb threat at National Beef Packing Plant,” a release from the Liberal Police Department noted. “The plant was temporarily evacuated and officers along with National Beef Packing Plant staff searched the facility. KHP bomb dogs were also contacted and assisted in the search. No suspicious packages were located and this investigation is ongoing. A special thanks to the FBI, KHP and Homeland Security for their assistance.”

