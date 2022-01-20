ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

School bomb threat results in arrest

 6 days ago

MLive

Buena Vista teen arrested after allegedly making threat toward high school

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI - Police have arrested a 16-year-old Buena Vista girl for allegedly making a threat toward Bridgeport High School over social media. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, township police learned Bridgeport High School staff were notified about a threat made toward the school, according to a press release. Police determined the suspect was a 16-year-old Buena Vista Township resident who attended Bridgeport High, then executed a search warrant to seize her “electronic media.” No weapons were found, but the student has been arrested and is lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
sylacauganews.com

17-year-old charged in Childersburg High School bomb threat

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – The Childersburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a bomb threat received by Childersburg High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Law enforcement was immediately alerted to the telephone threat at approximately 12:40 p.m. A 17-year-old male student at Childersburg High School was charged...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
sylacauganews.com

15-year-old Sylacauga High School student arrested, charged, in text message threat

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old Sylacauga High School student in connection with a text message threat made on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Charged with “Making a Terrorist Threat”, the female was placed in juvenile detention in Anniston to await an initial appearance hearing set for Monday, Jan. 24.
SYLACAUGA, AL
DOT makes it easier to become a school bus driver

The DOT wants to make it easier to be a bus driver and encourage certified drivers to come back. School bomb threat results in arrest. Updated: 3 hours...
TRAFFIC
MLive

14-year-old arrested for making terrorist threat after violent message found on U.P. school wall

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI -- A 14-year-old student at Sault Area High School has been arrested for allegedly making threats toward the school. According to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, the student is being held at the Sault Tribe Detention Facility on a charge of making a terrorist threat after a message was found on a school bathroom wall, threatening violence with a firearm.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
KTLA

Bomb threat closes Charles R. Drew medical school in Willowbrook

Charles R. Drew University closed its campus Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, officials said. The medical campus of the historically Black college and university in Willowbrook received a bomb threat early Sunday that led to the campus’ closure. The Times obtained a copy of the threat sent from an individual who identified as a […]
WILLOWBROOK, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville man arrested on suspicion of numerous threats against Hesperia school principal

A Victorville man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of making online threats to an elementary school principal who works for the Hesperia Unified School District. Kevin Brian Campos, 35, remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Wednesday with bail set at $150,000, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department booking records show.
VICTORVILLE, CA
inForney.com

Bomb threat text message pinged at Crandall High School prompts evacuation, closure of school

CRANDALL, Texas — A bomb threat text message pinged by law enforcement to Crandall High School has prompted the evacuation and closure of the campus, the district confirmed. "A text message was received this afternoon to Kaufman County dispatch, alluding to a possible bomb," read a statement from the district. "The text was non-specific and did not reference Crandall High School, however its location was pinged to the CHS area."
CRANDALL, TX
Liberal First

National Beef receives bomb threat

An investigation is ongoing into a bomb threat made against a Liberal business Monday evening. “Monday, at 9 p.m., Liberal Police Department officers responded to a bomb threat at National Beef Packing Plant,” a release from the Liberal Police Department noted. “The plant was temporarily evacuated and officers along with National Beef Packing Plant staff searched the facility. KHP bomb dogs were also contacted and assisted in the search. No suspicious packages were located and this investigation is ongoing. A special thanks to the FBI, KHP and Homeland Security for their assistance.”
LIBERAL, KS
actionnews5.com

Covington High School evacuated following false bomb threat

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington High School was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in to the school. The incident happened at around 2 p.m. According to the Covington Police Department, no evidence of a threat was located and students will be dismissed from the football field as the investigation continues.
COVINGTON, TN
qchron.com

Bomb, gun threats hit St. Francis Prep

Following multiple threats of shootings and bombings at St. Francis Preparatory School posted to social media beginning Jan. 14, the Fresh Meadows school decided to hold classes remotely that day and on Jan. 18 and 19. It will continue to do so until the investigation is complete. The first post...
QUEENS, NY

