Overwhelmed first responders are warning of long wait times for people coming to emergency rooms. A spokesperson for the Sacramento Metro Fire District says ambulances are getting backed up hospitals at local hospitals due to staffing shortages and the lack of open beds. He says they are waiting hours and having to care for multiple patients in order to keep up with the demand. Not only is it a public safety problem, it's costing the region millions. Last November alone, CBS 13 reports the region spent $500,000 for first responders to wait with those patients. This extra wait time also leaves fire fighters and paramedics open to more Covid exposure while waiting at hospitals and sick patients.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO