Huge fire rips through Wakefield warehouse leaving one building completely gutted and 80 firefighters from West Yorkshire crews fighting to control the blaze

A huge fire ripped through a warehouse in Wakefield last night, with West Yorkshire firefighters battling the blaze into the early hours of Thursday.

Around 80 firefighters from 13 fire station crews across the county were called to the warehouse complex off Dale Street, in the Ossett area, just before 8.20pm.

Pictures from above the warehouse showed a huge pillar of smoke rising from the buildings below, which glowed orange from the flames.

There are several houses close to the scene of the fire.

According to the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, two businesses - a car workshop and a concrete factory - have been struck by the fire.

The fire service said 100 percent of the warehouse building had been destroyed.

Local road closures would in place throughout the night, it said, as its crews tackled the blaze, and urged people to keep their windows closed.

It also posted to Twitter thanking locals for their understanding after some had their water diverted to help tackle the blaze, while warning of possible power cuts.

One witness who lives in one of the houses close to the fire told the YorkshireLive that the blaze had drawn a crowd.

'I was just putting the baby to bed when this is what we see,' Jacklyn Ellis said.

'People are blocking the drive to watch what's going off and more are people walking around than on a busy day.

'People are still driving down the road, over the fire hoses to just be turned around. People should avoid dale street if they can.'

Another witness said they could see the smoke from their home almost two-and-a-half miles away from the site.