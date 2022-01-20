ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Huge fire rips through Wakefield warehouse leaving one building completely gutted and 80 firefighters from West Yorkshire crews fighting to control the blaze

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A huge fire ripped through a warehouse in Wakefield last night, with West Yorkshire firefighters battling the blaze into the early hours of Thursday.

Around 80 firefighters from 13 fire station crews across the county were called to the warehouse complex off Dale Street, in the Ossett area, just before 8.20pm.

Pictures from above the warehouse showed a huge pillar of smoke rising from the buildings below, which glowed orange from the flames.

There are several houses close to the scene of the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1FUi_0dqNOWSn00
Around 80 firefighters from 13 fire station crews across the county were called to the  blazw at the warehouse complex off Dale Street, in the Ossett area, just before 8.20pm

According to the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, two businesses - a car workshop and a concrete factory - have been struck by the fire.

The fire service said 100 percent of the warehouse building had been destroyed.

Local road closures would in place throughout the night, it said, as its crews tackled the blaze, and urged people to keep their windows closed.

It also posted to Twitter thanking locals for their understanding after some had their water diverted to help tackle the blaze, while warning of possible power cuts.

One witness who lives in one of the houses close to the fire told the YorkshireLive that the blaze had drawn a crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dalus_0dqNOWSn00
Pictures from above the warehouse showed a huge pillar of smoke rising from the buildings below, which glowed orange from the flames

'I was just putting the baby to bed when this is what we see,' Jacklyn Ellis said.

'People are blocking the drive to watch what's going off and more are people walking around than on a busy day.

'People are still driving down the road, over the fire hoses to just be turned around. People should avoid dale street if they can.'

Another witness said they could see the smoke from their home almost two-and-a-half miles away from the site.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Fire rips through apartment building in York County

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Fire and emergency crews were called to the scene of an apartment fire Friday evening. The York County Department of Emergency Services says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. on the 1st block of Snyder Road in Railroad Borough. According to the department, multiple...
YORK COUNTY, PA
KDWN

Smoky fire guts lighting company warehouse in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Firefighters spent several hours battling a smoky pre-dawn fire that gutted a lighting company warehouse and sent smoke wafting over the Las Vegas Strip. No injuries were reported in the blaze that was reported a little before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the one- and two-story building near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue tweeted about 9:30 a.m. that the fire was knocked down and crews were dousing hotspots in the building. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Local News

Chimney fire rips through West Goshen home

WEST GOSHEN — Flames ripped through a township home late Thursday night. At 11:23 p.m. on January 20, the West Chester Fire Department and Good Fellowship Ambulance were dispatched to a reported chimney fire at a residence located in the 500 block of Todd Way. WCFD Chief Officers arrived...
WEST GOSHEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Yorkshire#The Warehouse#Firefighters#Rips#Yorkshirelive
CBS New York

Firefighters Still On Scene Of Blaze At Passaic Warehouse 24 Hours Later

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-four hours after it began, a massive chemical plant fire in Passaic is now contained, but with freezing conditions, firefighters still have plenty of work ahead. Friday night, massive flames shot into the air, halting traffic on Route 21, and Saturday, parts of the complex are still smoldering as crews remain on the scene. Hoses continue to douse the smoldering remains from ladders high above the Majestic Industries warehouse. Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says deep-seated fire trapped under the roof and flooring along with the single-digit temperatures are making it treacherous for firefighters. “Everything is turning to ice. We’re losing...
PASSAIC, NJ
WCNC

Mooresville house fire leaves one person dead, firefighters say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters report a person died after a fire broke out at a Mooresville home late Tuesday morning. The Mount Mourne Fire Department said they were called to the home along Foursquare Road around 11:20 a.m., discovering heavy smoke and fire upon arrival. Crews started work quickly and searched inside the home. The victim was found and taken outside for immediate care, but died shortly after.
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Shropshire Star

Seven fire crews scrambled to blaze at bird seed factory near Shrewsbury

More than 30 firefighters were scrambled to a large fire at a bird seed factory near Shrewsbury. Seven fire crews were called when the blaze happened at CJ Wildlife, Upton Magna, shortly before 8am on Tuesday. Dramatic pictures showed smoke billowing out of the roof of a building at the...
ACCIDENTS
WRBL News 3

Firefighters working to control three house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire Chief John Shull has confirmed to News 3 that three houses are on fire in Columbus. No injuries have been reported at this time. Firefighters are currently working to fight the three structure fire. Shull said the call came in around 3:05 a.m. The section of 2nd Avenue near […]
COLUMBUS, GA
New York Post

Baltimore blaze leaves three firefighters dead, fourth critically injured

Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and a fourth was critically injured after they became trapped inside a vacant row home that collapsed during an early morning blaze, officials said. The firefighters were battling the 2-alarm blaze on South Strick Street at about 6 a.m. when the building partially came down,...
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Polzeath fire: Crews tackle house blaze

Fire crews tackled a blaze overnight at a house in a coastal resort in Cornwall. Emergency crews were called to the fire in Polzeath shortly after 19:00 GMT on Friday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said. Wadebridge Fire Station had urged people to approach the area with caution. At about...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Fire crew tackles van blaze in Shrewsbury

Firefighters tackled a blazing van in Shrewsbury. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clive Way in Shrewsbury just after 10am on Monday. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose to tackle the blaze which was affecting the cab of the van. There was no police involvement at the...
ACCIDENTS
KFIL Radio

Firefighters Respond to Fire at UPS Warehouse in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire in northwest Rochester late Saturday night where several trucks were damaged and their contents. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the UPS Warehouse on Opportunity Road in Northwest Rochester just before midnight. Reports indicated...
ROCHESTER, MN
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

293K+
Followers
13K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy