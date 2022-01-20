A noteworthy milestone

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Ronald Gornick of Chisholm. He passed away recently.

Mr. Gornick served in the Minnesota National Guard (Company C). He was deployed overseas and sent to the frontlines as a squad leader of the 5th Cavalry Regiment of the first Cavalry Division in Korea.

Mr. Gornick was wounded and spent three months in a hospital. He was awarded a Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, and promoted to Staff Sergeant.

Thank you for all of your service Mr. Gornick.

Rest in peace.

—

Good

During this high school basketball season there are always milestones reached by the local players.

Monday night on Bob McDonald court in Chisholm, Bluestreaks girls player Jordan Temple scored her 1,000th point in Chisholm’s win over Hill City/Northland.

To reach that goal is wonderful and to score that 1,000th point on Bob McDonald court is even better.

Congratulations Jordan.

—

Bad

What happened to that Minnesota Gophers basketball team? They are only 1-5 in the Big Ten, only ahead of Maryland and Nebraska.

The Gophers game scheduled for last night was postponed. The game against Penn State was postponed because the team had fallen below the conference minimum of seven scholarship players.

That might have been a good game: 3-4 Penn State against the 1-5 Gophers.

—

Ugly

How about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who, after the Cowboys loss to 49ers, thought the Dallas fans were throwing things at his teammates in anger.

He was then told that the objects were directed at the officials. He said “Credit to them. Credit to them.”

Of course Prescott waited until Tuesday to change his mind about what he said. That to me is like closing the gate after the horse is already gone.

—

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “Who is the only MLB umpire to be behind the plate for two perfect games?”

Ten readers knew it was Ted Barrett.

The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the Mesabi Tribune picked No. 9, which made Danny Berg a winner.

Your prize is on the way.

I have a very nice Warren Spahn Milwaukee Braves card donated by Clyde Frosaker to give away this week so give this one a try.

For Warren Spahn, “What career stats for him are the exact same number?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

—

That will do it for this week.

Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports.

—

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com