ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

A noteworthy milestone

By Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 6 days ago

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Ronald Gornick of Chisholm. He passed away recently.

Mr. Gornick served in the Minnesota National Guard (Company C). He was deployed overseas and sent to the frontlines as a squad leader of the 5th Cavalry Regiment of the first Cavalry Division in Korea.

Mr. Gornick was wounded and spent three months in a hospital. He was awarded a Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, and promoted to Staff Sergeant.

Thank you for all of your service Mr. Gornick.

Rest in peace.

Good

During this high school basketball season there are always milestones reached by the local players.

Monday night on Bob McDonald court in Chisholm, Bluestreaks girls player Jordan Temple scored her 1,000th point in Chisholm’s win over Hill City/Northland.

To reach that goal is wonderful and to score that 1,000th point on Bob McDonald court is even better.

Congratulations Jordan.

Bad

What happened to that Minnesota Gophers basketball team? They are only 1-5 in the Big Ten, only ahead of Maryland and Nebraska.

The Gophers game scheduled for last night was postponed. The game against Penn State was postponed because the team had fallen below the conference minimum of seven scholarship players.

That might have been a good game: 3-4 Penn State against the 1-5 Gophers.

Ugly

How about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who, after the Cowboys loss to 49ers, thought the Dallas fans were throwing things at his teammates in anger.

He was then told that the objects were directed at the officials. He said “Credit to them. Credit to them.”

Of course Prescott waited until Tuesday to change his mind about what he said. That to me is like closing the gate after the horse is already gone.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “Who is the only MLB umpire to be behind the plate for two perfect games?”

Ten readers knew it was Ted Barrett.

The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the Mesabi Tribune picked No. 9, which made Danny Berg a winner.

Your prize is on the way.

I have a very nice Warren Spahn Milwaukee Braves card donated by Clyde Frosaker to give away this week so give this one a try.

For Warren Spahn, “What career stats for him are the exact same number?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports.

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Warriors squeeze past Bluejackets 42-39

HIBBING — Once again, Ray Pierce and the Hibbing High School wrestling team fell just short against Deer River. The Warriors got a fall from Gus Thompson at 220 pounds en route to a 42-39 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at the High School Gymnasium. Hibbing had rallied back from a 30-9 deficit to lead 33-30 with three matches to go, but Thompson and Gus Thompson picked up falls late...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Agates take down short-handed Giants

AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team played without their leading guard Brayden Leffel on Monday night. The senior was out sick and Two Harbors took advantage of that and went on to beat the Giants, 66-48. “He (Leffel) is our leader,” head coach Erik Skelton said. “We missed him tonight.” Mesabi East grabbed...
AURORA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Snowball fight

Eight-year-old Felicia Shafto finds a giant snowball to throw at her brother Darren Bolikov, 13, while the two were enjoying a snowball fight in front of their Virginia home Monday afternoon.
VIRGINIA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Tigers set for another tough game against Grizzlies

CHERRY — So far this season, the Cherry High School boys basketball team has notched wins against Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Nashwauk-Keewatin, South Ridge and Ely. All of those teams are in the top half of Section 7A. The Tigers can add another notch to their belt today when they travel to Cook to take on North Woods, beginning at 7:15 p.m. ...
HIGH SCHOOL
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
257
Followers
402
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy