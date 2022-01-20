Rebels run wild against Golden Bears

MOOSE LAKE — The Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team struggled to contain the long-ranged shooting of Moose Lake/Willow River on Tuesday, as the Golden Bears fell to the Rebels 75-51.

Moose Lake/Willow River knocked down 15 three-pointers as a team, 12 of which coming from the combined efforts of Logan Orvedahl and Philly Sheetz. Orvedahl ended the contest with a game-high 25 points including five threes, while Sheetz added 23 while knocking down seven from downtown.

Carter Mavec led Eveleth-Gilbert in the loss with 13 points. Will Bittmann added 11 and Carter Flannigan chipped in with 10.

Eveleth-Gilbert (5-6) will be back in action this weekend for a trip south. They’ll take on Breck Friday evening before battling St. Paul Como Park Saturday afternoon.

EG 23 28 — 51

MLWR 43 32 — 75

Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 13, AJ Roen 9, Payton Marks 2, Justin Winkler 2, Carter Flannigan 10, Jaden Lang 2, Will Bittmann 11; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Roen 3; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.

Moose Lake/Willow River: Logan Orvedahl 26, Philly Sheetz 23, Sam Dewey 3, Nolan Nelson 2, Caden Durkin 3, Jimmy Walker 2, Chance Lunde 7, Luke Dewey 4, Alex Watrin 4; Three pointers: Orvedahl 5, Sheetz 7, S. Dewey 1, Durkin 3, Lunde 1; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.

Nashwauk-Keewatin 71,

Mesabi East 69

At Aurora, trailing by a dozen with around five minutes to play, the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team did everything they could to sneak out a win against Nashwauk-Keewatin Tuesday night.

It wasn’t meant to be, however, as the Spartans held on to get the 71-69 win on the Giants’ home turf.

Gage Waldvogel led for N-K in the win with 25 points. Justice Rebrovich added 17.

The Giants saw three players in double figures with senior Cody Fallstrom leading the way with a game-high 32 points. Hayden Sampson added 19 and Brayden Leffel finished with 14.

Nashwauk-Keewatin (6-6) will be at Cherry on Friday. Mesabi East (2-7) will travel to International Falls on Thursday.

NK 32 39 — 71

ME 33 36 — 69

Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 25, Marcus Moore 8, Justice Rebrovich 17, Conner Perryman 8, Daniel Olson 6, Brady Erickson 7; Three pointers: Waldvogel 4, Moore 1, Rebrovich 3, Perryman 2; Free throws: 13-18; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 14, Kaid Kuter 4, Cody Fallstrom 32, Hayden Sampson 19; Three pointers: Leffel 2; Free throws: 11-11; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: Kuter.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

South Ridge 77,

North Woods 23

At Cook, the North Woods girls’ basketball team struggled to contain a potent South Ridge offense Tuesday night as the Grizzliesfell to the Panthers 77-23.

South Ridge put four scorers in double figures with Adella Olesiak leading the way with 18. Mercedes Lawrence finished with 17, Svea Snickers added 16 and Rylee Young chipped in with 13.

The Grizzlies were paced by Tatum Barto’s seven points.

North Woods’ (7-7) next game is set for Thursday at Nashwauk-Keewatin.

SR 36 41 — 77

NW 16 7 — 23

South Ridge: Rylee Young 13, Svea Snickers 16, Paris FierkeLepp 4, Elettra Biederman 2, Kaitaia Klemetsen 7, Mercedes Lawrence 17, Adella Olesiak 18; Three pointers: Young 2, Klemetsen 1, Olesiak 4; Free throws: 4-15; Team fouls: 17.

North Woods: Lauren Burnett 4, Tatum Barto 7, Shyla Adams 2, Hannah Kinsey 4, Hannah Cheney 5, Talise Goodsky 1; Three pointers: Burnett 1, Barto 2; Free throws: 6- 14; Team fouls: 14.