ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Support still strong for King Soopers strike, despite empty shelves at other chains

By Russell Haythorn
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3N4X_0dqNONlU00

DENVER -- Outside King Soopers stores throughout metro Denver, there is still a lot of support for those on the picket lines.

“I know how hard they work,” said Lauren DeGeorge, who regularly shops at King Soopers, but hasn’t since the strike started. “I’ve got family friends with a son who is employed by King Soopers.”

That support is certainly appreciated by those on the picket lines like Laurie Delmonico.

“We love that people appreciate the situation that we’re in,” said Delmonico, who works part-time for King Soopers. “We’re out here for unfair labor practices. I want to see people make more money.”

What’s even more telling is what it looks like inside grocery stores that aren’t King Soopers.

We checked Safeway, Target and Sprouts. Many meat sections are completely out of chicken.

They’re also running low on milk, cheese and a lot of fresh produce. And the toilet paper and tissue aisles are picked over.

Compare that to the tissue aisle, toilet paper, paper towels at King Soopers, which were well-stocked at the locations we checked on Wednesday.

It’s a sign that people are supportive of the strike, even in the second week.

Shoppers are going elsewhere, even if it means long lines and paying more.

“I spent probably triple the amount of money I would because I had to go to Whole Foods just up the street,” DeGeorge said. “And I’ll keep doing it. You do what you have to do.”

How long shoppers will tolerate long lines and empty shelves at the grocery store is anyone’s guess, but they are likely to grow fatigued at some point.

“Even that won’t go forever,” Delmonico said. “We realize that and we respect that this needs to be resolved at some point. People will get tired.”

For now, there is still support and still hope for a resolution that benefits the workers.

“My end goal for being out here is that I would like to see people be able to survive while they’re working. They need to be paid a living wage,” Delmonico said.

“Absolutely,” DeGeorge said. “If that’s going to be what it takes for the higher-ups to listen to what the employees have to say, then I’m totally on board with it.”

Comments / 12

Michael Elledge
6d ago

If you support this strike so much, go by your groceries, and when you pay for them, go ahead and tip 50% more for all those people that you think deserve a raise. Put your money where your mouth is.

Reply(1)
3
J'hon Sebby
6d ago

Please, it’s not about “unfair labor practices” which do not exist at KS; it’s about money, money, money, that’s it!

Reply(1)
3
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuffingtonPost

King Soopers Workers End Strike In Colorado

Workers at the Kroger-owned grocery chain King Soopers voted to end their strike in Colorado on Monday night by accepting a new labor contract. More than 8,000 workers walked off the job on Jan. 12 after Kroger and the workers’ union, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, couldn’t agree on terms for a deal. The union asked supporters not to patronize the more than 70 stores involved in the dispute.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

King Soopers strike: Union, grocery chain reach tentative agreement

King Soopers and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 announced Friday morning that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the strike at the grocer’s metro Denver stores on its 10th day. The three-year deal still needs to be ratified, and union...
DENVER, CO
Boulder Clarion

Why the King Soopers strike matters

“The companies were thriving, but our workers didn’t thrive. Know what our workers got? COVID. Attacked. Beat up. Spit on. Slapped. Overworked. And the company? They did great. They did absolutely great, sitting behind their desk doing their job by Zoom.”— Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
KPBS

Supply chain redux: Empty grocery store shelves return

Grocery store shelves have been emptier than usual lately, similar to the beginning of the pandemic when many products were out of stock. Experts say this time around there are multiple factors playing a role in the shortages, including panic-buying, weather, the fast-spreading omicron variant causing labor shortages, shipping delays and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Westword

King Soopers Strike Talks Update: Mixed Signals

Three days of renewed talks between United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and Kroger-owned King Soopers about the ongoing strike against Colorado's largest grocery chain, are now on the books, with another session slated to get underway at 3 p.m. today, January 17. The latest updates from the two sides, shared after 8 p.m. yesterday, are very different, however.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#Outside King Soopers#Safeway#Whole Foods
Westword

King Soopers Strike Update: Ugly Report About Restarted Talks

Hopes were high on Friday, January 14, when United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 agreed to restart contract talks with Kroger-owned King Soopers, Colorado's largest grocery chain (counting stores that operate under the City Market brand), in an effort to resolve a strike that began two days earlier. But the union's version of events portrays the results of the initial session as falling somewhere between useless and ugly.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

King Soopers Workers Strike, So Here Are Other NoCo Grocery Stores

As of 5 a.m. this morning, the King Soopers strike is officially underway. What does this mean for you? Well for starters, the stores will remain open during the strike, but it could mean even longer check out lines, less things on the shelves, and just not the solid shopping experience you normally get when you go to King Soopers.
WINDSOR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
UPI News

More than 8,000 King Soopers employees go on strike in Denver

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- More than 8,000 union workers at Kroger-owned King Soopers in Denver went on strike Wednesday amid stalled negotiations over labor practices and wages. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 strike impacts 87 of 151 King Soopers locations, with 8,400 workers walking off the job at 5 a.m. MST.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

King Soopers strike in Denver could last weeks

The strike that sent more than 8,000 King Soopers employees to the picket lines Wednesday could persist for nearly a month and expand to additional stores, according to the grocery workers union. State of play: Nearly 80 Denver-area stores sat largely empty Wednesday as workers and supporters carried signs outside reading: "Please do not patronize." Meanwhile, the union announced plans to pull more workers from Colorado Springs locations. What's happening: Unionized employees are demanding tightened public safety measures, better PPE equipment, higher wages and more robust benefits from King Soopers parent company Kroger. In a "last, best and final" offer,...
DENVER, CO
Westword

King Soopers Workers Will Strike Tragic Boulder Store When Reopened

Early on January 12, members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 began a strike against King Soopers, Colorado's largest grocery chain, and by midday, protests were underway at stores across the greater Denver area. There was one notable exception: the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, the site...
BOULDER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy