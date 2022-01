Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that they will be moving forward with Jalen Hurts as their starter for the 2022 season. Any real Eagles fans know that Howie Roseman usually says one thing at the end of year press conference, and then goes and does the opposite of what he said at some point in the off season. For this article, lets assume he actually does move forward with Hurts under center next year. What should an off season trying to build around Hurts look like?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO