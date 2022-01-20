ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marvel's Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel dies at age 37 after Ski accident

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel's Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 37, following a ski tragic accident in the Alps. The death of Gaspard Ulliel, one of France's best-known actors and a...

www.floor8.com

Comments / 6

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

[R.I.P.] ‘Hannibal Rising’ and “Moon Knight” Actor Gaspard Ulliel Has Passed Away at 37

“The 37 year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region,” Deadline’s report continues. Back in 2007, Gaspard Ulliel played Hannibal Lecter in the film Hannibal Rising, an adaptation of the novel written by Thomas Harris. More recently, Ulliel looks to have completed work as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the first season of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” series, appearing in six episodes of the upcoming series according to his resume over on IMDb.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Gaspard Ulliel Dies: French Actor and César Winner Was 37

Gaspard Ulliel, the César-winning actor who starred in films including Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement” and Bertrand Bonello’s Yves Saint Laurent biopic “Saint Laurent,” has died. The actor was 37. French news agency AFP first reported the news that Ulliel died following injuries from a serious skiing accident. Per Deadline, “The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and has not survived, according to the actor’s family and local agent. The 37-year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.” Ulliel recently finished filming “Moon Knight,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Floor8

Oscar Isaac stars as in Marvel's new superhero series 'Moon Knight': Poster and trailer revealed

Marvel's Moon Knight series premieres on March 30 on Disney+. Oscar Isaac stars as Steven Grant, a gift shop worker who has trouble distinguishing not just between dreams and waking life, but between identities — he learns he shares a body with the mercenary Marc Spector. The two identities have to reconcile while grappling with a threat among Egyptian gods, eventually coalescing into the show's namesake knight.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Gaspard Ulliel
Person
Oscar Isaac
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Speedboat Heist Movie ‘Cut & Run’ for New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in and produce Cut & Run, a heist thriller from Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic. John Glenn (Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen) is behind the spec script, which was picked up in a competitive situation by New Republic. The logline for the project reads: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Gyllenhaal will produce through his Nine Stories Productions, along with Oliver, Fischer and Glenn. Cut & Run is the latest partnership for Gyllenhaal and New Republic, having worked together on the upcoming Universal title Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. New Republic and Nine Stories are also teaming up on an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel Oblivion Song. Glenn, who is currently adapting The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. Gyllenhaal, who is repped by WME and Goodman Genow, was last seen in Netflix thriller The Guilty and will be back on the big screen April 8 with Ambulance. Upcoming projects include STX title The Interpreter.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Evangeline Lilly praises big MCU change since Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly officially joined the MCU in 2014 when she filmed Ant-Man and it's fair to say it's a very different universe now than it was then. Talking to Digital Spy for the UK release of her new movie South of Heaven, Lilly praised how the MCU has expanded in terms of its diversity since her debut, especially for major female characters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#The Agence France Presse#The Associated Press
Hello Magazine

Neighbours star dies suddenly aged 34

Neighbours actress Miranda Fryer has tragically passed away in her sleep, aged 34. Fans, friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects to the child star, who starred on the soap as Sky Mangel. In a statement, her family confirmed that Miranda had passed away in...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Divisive Amber Heard Blamed For ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s Divorce

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 12. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dexerto.com

36-year-old TikToker ‘Candi’ dies after posting eerie final video

TikTok creator Candice Murley has been confirmed dead days after posting an eerie video on the platform, where she referenced ‘voices’ in her head going silent. The TikTok user – known to many as ‘Candi’ – had over 27,000 followers on the platform. She would regularly share lip-sync videos, some of which eclipsed over 50,000 views.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
In Style

George Clooney Said He Was Responsible for the Failure of His Marriage to Talia Balsam

Who: Actress Talia Balsam, 62, and Oscar-winning actor, producer, writer, and director George Clooney, 60. How They Met: According to a 1996 Vanity Fair profile, Balsam and Clooney hit it off while co-starring in a "local play" in 1984. She broke up with him, they got back together, and he proposed, the relationship culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in December 1989.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's High Octane Thriller Blows up on Netflix

Ben Affleck's 2010 crime thriller The Town is unexpectedly dominating Netflix's Top 10 lists. Subscribers must be feeling nostalgic for the decade-old movie, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively among others. The Town held the No. 5 spot on one of Netflix's Top 10 movies list this weekend, according to a report by Yahoo News.
TV SHOWS
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy