Fasting for autoimmune diseases: What you need to know

Fasting is the willful refrainment from eating and sometimes drinking.

From a purely physiological context, “fasting” may refer to the metabolic status of a person who has not eaten overnight, or to the metabolic state achieved after complete digestion and absorption of a meal.

The health benefits of fasting include a decreased resting heart rate, decreased blood pressure, improved pumping action of the heart, increased insulin sensitivity and reduced LDL cholesterol, fasting insulin, and inflammation.

This video shows you the benefits of fasting for autoimmune diseases.

An autoimmune disease is a condition in which your immune system mistakenly attacks your body.

The immune system normally guards against germs like bacteria and viruses. When it senses these foreign invaders, it sends out an army of fighter cells to attack them.

Various fasting regimens have been attempted for inflammatory autoimmune diseases such as lupus, ankylosing spondylitis, chronic urticaria, mixed connective-tissue disease, glomerulonephritis, and multiple sclerosis, as well as osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia.

Source: NutritionFacts.org (Shared via CC-BY)