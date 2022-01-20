Sidney woman sentenced to nearly 4 years on meth charges

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident that occurred overnight in Adams that led to a standoff of several hours. At approximately 9:50 p.m. Monday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the NSP SWAT Team in response to an ongoing situation on Elm Street in Adams. Deputies had previously responded to a domestic violence incident after receiving a 911 call from the victim. The victim reported that her husband had hit her several times and pointed a gun at her. When he pointed the gun at her, she pushed it away, but the man fired the weapon, striking the victim in the hand. At that point she was able to flee the home to safety. Her children were also able to flee the home unharmed.

ADAMS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO