'Disney Princess-The Concert' at The Smith Center

Yesterday, friends and family of Disney Legend Dave Smith gathered at Disneyland park early in the morning to dedicate his window on Main Street, U.S.A. As the sun rose over Sleeping Beauty Castle, the private ceremony began with Pinocchio, Geppetto, Jiminy Cricket, J. Worthington Foulfellow, and Gideon—all characters from Pinocchio, one of Smith’s favorite Disney animated films—greeting and entertaining guests. Disneyland Ambassadors Mark Everett King Jr. and Nataly Guzman then welcomed everyone to this very special moment, before introducing several special guests to speak—including Kris Theiler, vice president of Disneyland park; Rebecca Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives; Jean Marana, Smith’s sister; and Kevin Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort.
