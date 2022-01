(KWNO)-The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm over its worse blood shortage in more than a decade. “We are at the point where our blood supply is lower than it’s been in more than 10 years,” Melanie Tschida, Executive Director of the Red Cross Southeast Minnesota told KWNO. “Hospitals are having to make decisions about which patients get to go forward with procedures and which ones have to wait. That’s the seriousness of this situation.”

WINONA, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO