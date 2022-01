After a much-needed 2-0 week, Tennessee has moved back up to No. 18 in this week’s AP College Basketball Poll. The Volunteers were ranked 24th last week. Tennessee won a bit of an ugly game at Vanderbilt, and then took down LSU in Knoxville in convincing fashion on Saturday. The LSU win was big for the Vols, improving them to 3-5 against quad one opponents this season. Tennessee also moved to 4-3 in conference play ahead of hosting Florida this week.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO