Ovechkin passes Mike Modano in career points, 24th all-time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Alex Ovechkin scored a goal in the first period of the Capitals’ Tuesday night overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets, earning him a point that put him at 24th all-time with 1,375 points, surpassing Mike Modano (Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars).

The goal was Ovechkin’s third in as many games and put him at 27 on the season which is the most in the NHL. The Capitals’ 36-year-old captain is also leading the league in points with 55.

The other NHL all-time list that Ovechkin is on everyone’s radar for is career goals. The Russian veteran forward entered his 17th season ranked 6th all-time in career goals and has already moved up to number four on that list this season.

His one-timer on Tuesday night past the Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck moved him to within single digits of third all-time, with only needing nine more goals to tie Jaromir Jagr’s 766 career goals.

Ovechkin is still 44 goals away from reaching Gordie Howe who is second all-time with 801 goals, and is 137 goals away from reaching ‘the Great One,” Wayne Gretzsky, who has scored the most career goals in NHL history with 894.

The Capitals defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena on a Tom Wilson goal that ended a 0-7 drought in overtime games this season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.