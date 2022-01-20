Nearly 1 year later, Minnesota couple’s lost wedding ring found beneath deck boards at Clearwater restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Miranda and Tim Hogan finally have a missing wedding ring back after losing it at a Clearwater restaurant almost a year ago.

“I nearly gave up hope,” Miranda Hogan said. “I just can’t believe it.”

The couple got married on Clearwater Beach and then shared a meal with family and friends on the deck of Cooter’s Restaurant last March. That’s where Tim’s ring slipped off his finger and fell between the deck boards.

Tim has been wearing a silicone ring since that day and hoped to get his ring back at least by their first anniversary.

The couple and wedding photographer Steve Rivers turned to Better Call Behnken for help after they say they ran into roadblocks searching for the ring. Coordinating pulling up deck boards at a busy restaurant hasn’t been easy.

Investigator Shannon Behnken called the restaurant. The restaurant owner then contacted Rivers and arranged to have boards taken up before the restaurant opened. Our Better Call Behnken camera was there when that happened.

At first, it didn’t look promising. Beads, a Frisbee and fork were found beneath the boards.

Then Rivers spotted something else: the ring.

Behnken called Miranda on a video call so she could be a part of the experience.

“I’m so happy you guys,” she said. “It’s unbelievable.”

The only thing left to do is to get the ring back to the Hogans in Minnesota. Miranda just happens to have a friend who will be visiting the Tampa Bay area next month and plans to pick it up from the wedding photographer and take it back.

The couple knew it was their ring because it was engraved with “This” on the band. The “this” stood for what the couple called their relationship when they were dating.

