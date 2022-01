The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. In recent weeks, the Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals. At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met. Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO