AFTER FACING CLOSURE for having to pay San Jose up to $15,500 for a special use permit, a local food pantry has raised enough funding overnight to remain open. The Lighthouse Ministries Food Pantry, which serves families, seniors, disabled and unhoused people, was told by the city it would have to raise funds for a permit or cease operations on Feb. 14. City spokesperson Cheryl Wessling said the cost of the special use permit is necessary for environmental and planning review, public notification and outreach and a public hearing, all which require staff. Complaints from neighbors about driveways being blocked and other parking issues related to the food pantry can be addressed in the permitting process.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO