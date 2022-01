Out of 160 Steamboat Springs city employees who responded to a diversity, equity and inclusion survey, most said they felt engaged, a sense of belonging and respected. According to the survey, 78% of respondents reported feeling engaged, 73% felt a sense of belonging, and 76% felt respected. Still, the survey showed the city has room for improvement with many employees from underrepresented groups reporting they did not feel welcomed or included.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO