ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

USPS denies some homes free COVID-19 tests

WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Had problems ordering your free COVID-19 tests? USPS offers help

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Americans have begun ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests from the US government, but some people in multiple-family homes and apartments have had problems getting their orders through. The US Postal Service, which is handling the massive effort, acknowledged that the issue has occurred at some addresses that aren't registered as multi-unit buildings.
INDUSTRY
Portland Tribune

USPS mailing COVID-19 tests to Washington County

Not everyone is satisfied. One advocate in Cornelius says requiring people to go online to order is 'a huge barrier.'. The U.S. Postal Service is mailing free COVID-19 rapid test kits through a new federal website launched Tuesday, Jan. 18. The first shipments, initially limited to four per residential address no matter the size, are expected to arrive by the end of the month.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

Which pharmacies will have free N-95 masks and when?

Pharmacies across the country are in the process of receiving free N95 masks from the federal government and distributing them to the public. President Joe Biden announced the distribution of 400 million free N95 masks last week. The supply comes from dipping into the Strategic National Stockpile, a federal reserve of resources used when states become overwhelmed with crisis. Mask recipients are limited to three masks each to make supplies last.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden admin withdraws Covid vaccination mandate for businesses

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday formally withdrew the Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses that was struck down by the Supreme Court. The conservative-dominated Supreme Court delivered a blow to Biden this month when it blocked his vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Covid
WRAL

Virginia Sen. Warner announces positive COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is working from home, his office said Tuesday. Rachel S. Cohen, Warner's communications director, said the 67-year-old Demcorat was glad he had been vaccinated and received booster shots. Her statement said all of his symptoms are “extremely mild."
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

“Getting screwed really radicalised me”: The drone worker taking on Amazon’s secretive management system

Patrick McGah, a mechanical engineering PHD who lives in Seattle, had heard the stories about Amazon’s cut throat corporate culture, but wasn’t that worried when he took a job in their drone division in October of 2019. Sure, he’d seen that widely New York Times article a few years before, where former employees described workers regularly weeping at their desks, where managers said they sought to create “purposeful Darwinism” among the ranks. But Mr McGah had already worked with Amazon’s drone team when he was with a software company that business with them, so he thought he knew what...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Smaller crowd than expected protests vaccine mandates in Washington DC

A smaller crowd than expected arrived in Washington DC to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions. A permit issued by the National Park Service revealed that the rally organisers thought that as many as 20,000 people would attend, but The Washington Post estimated that a group of several thousand had made it to the National Mall by Sunday afternoon. The group of mostly unmasked protesters gathered in a city that has instituted both mask and vaccine mandates to protest measures to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 865,000 Americans to date. The seven-day average of new...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy