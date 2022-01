Gucci Mane is keeping his foot on throttle regarding music releases in 2022 as he’s back with a whole new single and video. On Tuesday (January 25), Guwop unleashed his latest single “Rumors” featuring Chicago’s own Lil Durk. The single marks another collaboration between Gucci and Durkio as they’ve partnered up before on the “Wit Us.” Their new song comes with a music video that finds the two rap stars back in the trenches rapping about fending off their opps.

