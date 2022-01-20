ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Weather: Rain, Snow To Complicate Thursday Commute

By Chelsea Ingram
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAU7x_0dqNM40W00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Thursday as we track an Arctic front that will bring us a period of rain, transitioning to snow during the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 6 am Tuesday morning and last through 1 p.m. A general slushy 1-3″ of snowfall can be expected across central Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHijL_0dqNM40W00

While the projected accumulations are modest, it is the timing that will be problematic for Marylanders commuting to and from work in the morning. The timing of the changeover is as follows:

After Midnight: Periods of Rain
– 5-7 a.m.: Rain Changes to Snow
– 7-10 a.m.: Ongoing Steady Snow
– 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Snow Exits NW to SE

A few personal concerns I have about Thursday morning. If you were my mom, I would tell you to try and work from home if possible. We expect to have a solid 3-4 hour period of rain prior to the changeover and this could make pre-salting and brining of roads less effective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nD4T1_0dqNM40W00

That changeover will be followed by a solid 2-3 hours of pure snowfall in central Maryland. The combination of slippery roads and reduced visibility will create hazardous conditions for those driving.

It’s possible that some schools could end up being delayed, but that decision is up to our various school systems. If there are any closings or delays, our morning team will be the first to alert you Thursday morning on WJZ.

Frigid temperatures will arrive behind this Arctic front and the First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Friday as well.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: We Could See Some Snow On Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday provides the mildest weather we will see this week—a blast of artic air will settle in after a cold front passes through our region. Despite the chilly air, Maryland will stay dry, calm and settled through early Friday before the arrival of our next weather maker. By Friday, a deep trough will continue to move further east. Though it’s too early to call right now, the WJZ First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for an Alert Day at the end of the week. Confidence continues to grow on the nature of this system as it reaches the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Likelihood Of Major Winter Storm On Saturday Continues To Grow; Blizzard Conditions Possible

BOSTON (CBS) — Did they just say the “B” word? Yup, we did. Actually, if you are paying close attention you may hear several “B” words in the coming days. Blizzard. Blockbuster. Bombogenesis. (WBZ-TV Graphic) At this point, all options are on the table for our Saturday storm. However, with each passing hour and computer model run, the likelihood of a major winter storm continues to grow. Let me emphasize that this is NOT A LOCK just yet. We are still in the forecasting window (about 4 days out) when we are analyzing trends and looking thousands of miles away for the pieces that will eventually come...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Winter Weather Advisory#Wjz#Marylanders#Snow Exits Nw
Wbaltv.com

Another coastal low could produce weekend snow in Maryland

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. WBAL-TV 11 Weather is monitoring a coastal storm that will develop at the end of the week, with a chance for snow in Maryland from Friday to Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter, Bomb Cyclone Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the threat for a nor’easter as we end the work-week and head into the weekend. Low pressure is expected to develop off the coast of the Carolinas and then rapidly strengthen as it brings impacts to the eastern seaboard before heading toward the Canadian Maritimes. There is still a lot of uncertainty as we analyze computer model trends, however, some details are becoming more clear. It is still too soon to pinpoint the storm track at this time, and snowfall amounts and the bullseye area that receives the highest amounts will...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Will it or won’t it? Forecasters watching chances that strong storm will bring snow to Maryland this weekend

A storm is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen off the Southeast U.S. coast by the end of this week, bringing gusty winds and heavy snow — to New England, at least. A specific forecast for Maryland isn’t clear yet, but could include at least a few inches of snow. Meteorologists are confident conditions will be ripe for a strong coastal storm to develop off the Carolinas and head toward ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Foster's Daily Democrat

Nor'easter headed our way. Will Seacoast get hit hard with snow? What early forecasts say

A powerful coastal winter nor'easter storm is developing and headed toward the Seacoast New Hampshire and York County in southern Maine, according to the National Weather Service. Ahead of the storm tracking toward New England, the local area in New Hampshire and Maine will see another arctic blast Wednesday with sub-zero temperatures Wednesday night. A forecaster...
RYE, NH
24/7 Wall St.

So are electric vehicles safe in winter weather or what?

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (Bill Sternberg is a veteran Washington journalist and former editorial page editor of USA Today.) WASHINGTON, D.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — When a heavy snowstorm smothered the DMV (as the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are sometimes called) earlier this month, some people were without electricity for more […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Confidence Growing Major Storm Could Bring Significant Impacts To Delaware Valley This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Confidence is increasing that a major winter storm will bring moderate to potentially significant impacts to the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys this weekend. A majority of weather models indicate that a Nor’easter will race up the Eastern Seaboard and undergo a process of explosive strengthening, referred to as bombogenesis. Heavy snow and strong winds are the primary concerns throughout a Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night timeframe. Plan for the possibility of difficult to near-impossible travel, flight cancellations and power outages. Light snow may begin as early as midday Friday in association with a cold front before the Nor’easter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy