ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Search location by ZIP code

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold front moves through overnight with rain and a few storms. The rain moves out with cloudy skies Thursday. Temperatures fall through the day. The High will happen at Midnight, and then fall through the day...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Jacket and sunglasses Wednesday

Rain has moved out. Almost an inch of rain fell at the Airport. A cold front is moving through the area. Lows drop into the low 30s to low 40s. Sunny and breezy Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Colder Thursday morning. Lows drop into the low 30s on the Northshore. Lows South Shore mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies forecast. Highs near 60. More clouds Friday with a slight rain chance. Highs mid 50s. Another cold front moves through. Colder Saturday morning. Lows upper 20s Northshore to low to mid 30s south. Sunny skies this weekend. Cold again Sunday morning. Breezy too. Wind will make it feel colder.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Cold mornings continue

Cold front has moved through. Temperatures are dropping. Lows mid 30s to low 40s. The wind will make it feel more like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Wind NE 15-25 mph. Small Craft Advisory Coast. Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Colder Thursday morning. Lows near 30-low 30s. Protect plants, pets and people. Lows south Shore mostly in the 30s. Some frost possible Houma to Belle Chasse. Mostly Sunny skies forecast. Highs near 60. Another cold front Friday. Increasing clouds with a slight rain chance mainly along the coast. Highs low 50s. Colder this weekend. Freezing temps forecast for the Northshore with lows upper 20s-near 30. Mid to upper 30s South Shore. Sunny skies forecast. Cold Friday. Highs near 50. Windy. The wind will make it feel colder.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

The Cold Rain Ends But the Cold Air Sticks Around

Well... it's been pretty dreary over the past 24 hours with a cold rain, but brighter days are ahead!. The rain comes to an end by this evening and we'll start to notice a few breaks in the clouds right around sunset too. Clouds will continue to clear overnight, but the northeast breeze will strengthen a bit to 10-20 mph and that will make it feel even colder! We could get close to freezing over the North Shore by tomorrow morning, so keep a close watch on those forecast low temperatures right here through WDSU.com. As for the risk of icy spots, I see it as low with northeast winds providing an ample opportunity for evaporation of any water left standing on local roads. Wednesday will be beautifully sunny, but it will still be chilly with highs only in the lower to mid 50s. However, if you're in the sun, it's going to feel like a very nice winter day compared to today! A few clouds roll in on Thursday ahead of our next system that drops a front through on Friday, but I'm not so hot on widespread rain for the area. I'd only give it about a 20% chance of showers that day. What the front will bring is colder air into Saturday with highs only around 50°. At least we'll be under beautifully sunny skies. Sunshine continues for Sunday and highs will feel nicer topping out around 60°. Temperatures will continue to warm next week and we might even make a return to near 70° by midweek next week! Stay warm, stay dry, and have a good day!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Morning Wind Chills In The 20s As Light Rain/Snow Moves Toward Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) —  North Texas starts off cold Wednesday morning, so grab those heavy winter coats and boots. Wind chills in the mid to upper 20s continue through 10:00 a.m., with afternoon temperatures only climbing in the upper 40s. Our day features a good deal of sunshine followed by increasing clouds late this afternoon. The clouds are due to the low pressure system CBS 11 Meteorologists have been watching all week. No big changes in the forecast for late afternoon/evening. We still have dry air in place at the surface so radar may be a bit deceiving later today, in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WDSU

A sunny, cold and breezy Wednesday

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued by the NWS for Chandleur Sound, Breton Sound and coastal waters from the lower Atchafalaya River to Port Fourchon to Boothville to the Southwest Pass to the coastal waters of Pascagoula, Mississippi out 20miles into the Gulf. The Advisory went into effect yesterday and expires at 4pm on today. Expect northeasterly winds at 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 40 knots and seas 5 to 8 feet. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PASCAGOULA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy