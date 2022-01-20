Search location by ZIP code

Well... it's been pretty dreary over the past 24 hours with a cold rain, but brighter days are ahead!. The rain comes to an end by this evening and we'll start to notice a few breaks in the clouds right around sunset too. Clouds will continue to clear overnight, but the northeast breeze will strengthen a bit to 10-20 mph and that will make it feel even colder! We could get close to freezing over the North Shore by tomorrow morning, so keep a close watch on those forecast low temperatures right here through WDSU.com. As for the risk of icy spots, I see it as low with northeast winds providing an ample opportunity for evaporation of any water left standing on local roads. Wednesday will be beautifully sunny, but it will still be chilly with highs only in the lower to mid 50s. However, if you're in the sun, it's going to feel like a very nice winter day compared to today! A few clouds roll in on Thursday ahead of our next system that drops a front through on Friday, but I'm not so hot on widespread rain for the area. I'd only give it about a 20% chance of showers that day. What the front will bring is colder air into Saturday with highs only around 50°. At least we'll be under beautifully sunny skies. Sunshine continues for Sunday and highs will feel nicer topping out around 60°. Temperatures will continue to warm next week and we might even make a return to near 70° by midweek next week! Stay warm, stay dry, and have a good day!

