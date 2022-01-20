ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Jack O'Connell proudly reveals he is supporting his hometown Derby to become the UK's City of Culture 2025

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Actor Jack O'Connell has revealed that he is supporting his hometown Derby to become the UK's City of Culture 2025.

The star - best known for his role In This Is England as Pukey Nicholls and as James Cook in Skins - has told how he 'proudly' gets to call the city in the Midlands home.

Derby was on Tuesday named on a shortlist of eight contenders for the title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRKrI_0dqNLxzf00
Star: Actor Jack O'Connell has revealed that he is supporting his hometown Derby to become the UK's City of Culture 2025

Speaking to The Mirror, Jack said: 'Derby is the place I proudly get to call my home. Just look at our outstanding natural beauty and our often overlooked arts scene.'

He was also keen to point out the area's 'mightily strong' identity, technological advances and its 'groundbreaking' aerospace achievements during wartime.

Jack also mentioned the city football club Derby County - of which Wayne Rooney is the manager -, saying: 'A Derbeian wears a pride that is uniquely enriched. Our one-football-club-city mentality unites us all.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nx0Hr_0dqNLxzf00
Roots: The star - best known for his role In This Is England as Pukey Nicholls and as James Cook in Skins - has told how he is 'proudly' gets to call the city in the Midlands home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3GBA_0dqNLxzf00
Pretty: He was also keen to point out the area's 'mightily strong' identity, technological advances and its 'groundbreaking' aerospace achievements during wartime (Derby is pictured)

The actor also praised the city's 'incredibly vibrant live music scene', called it 'the world's ale capital' and made reference to 19th century industrialist John Smedley.

He said: 'Our neighbouring villages and towns, each packed with charisma and charm, are home to some of the country's finest exports – Mr John Smedley would've told you that.

'Ultimately in Derby being proud is a given because of the history we inherit, and more importantly, the future we strive to build. Ewe Rams!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isQuo_0dqNLxzf00
Pride: Jack also mentioned the city football club Derby County, saying: 'A Derbeian wears a pride that is uniquely enriched. Our one-football-club-city mentality unites us all'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcDCH_0dqNLxzf00
Famous faces: Ex-England star Wayne Rooney is the current manager of Derby County Football Club

Derby is competing against Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon in Northern Ireland; Bradford, West Yorks; Cornwall; County Durham; Southampton; Stirling, Scotland; and Wrexham County Borough in North Wales.

A record 20 cities, counties and regions applied to become UK City of Culture 2025.

The title is held by an area for a year and is granted by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Coventry is the current holder and the 2025 winner will be named in the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhGqZ_0dqNLxzf00
Big roles: Jack (left) is best known for his role in Money Monster in 2016 where he starred alongside George Clooney 

