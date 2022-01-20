ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara police seeking public help in child pornography investigation

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking information from the public as they continue to investigate a child pornography suspect.

Louis Anthony Alvaro was arrested in November 2021 on suspicion of distributing and producing child pornography.

Louis Anthony Alvaro

Police are now looking for previously unidentified victims in the case.

Investigators are asking anyone whose child was in contact with Alvaro prior to his arrest to contact Santa Barbara Police Detective A. Miller at (805) 897-2346 or amiller@sbpd.com.

