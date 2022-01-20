ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Body found in car after driver was arrested in Cambridge

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body that was found inside a car in Cambridge after the driver was arrested for an altercation with police. The Dane County sheriff's office says a 28-year-old woman was arrested Monday shortly before the body was discovered. No details have been released about the cause of death, although authorities say it appears the person died in some other location.

The driver, who is from Hartland, was arrested after displaying a gun and ignoring commands from law enforcement. The State Journal reports that police tried to subdue her with a Taser, which was ineffective. The suspect is tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest while armed, disorderly conduct while armed, and carrying a concealed weapon.

