Severance, CO

Clean Water Issues Force Rapidly-Growing Town Of Severance To Stop Issuing Building Permits

By Dillon Thomas
 6 days ago

SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the fastest growing communities in northern Colorado is bringing building permits to a screeching halt following disputes over access to clean water. The Town of Severance has stopped accepting residential building permits after realizing its water provider cannot meet the demand for clean water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGQx5_0dqNLtSl00

(credit: CBS)

Nicholas Wharton, Town Administrator for Severance, said all pending and new applications for residential permits will be denied until May 31, or until the town’s water provider addresses major concerns.

Wharton told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that the North Weld County Water District, the town’s sole water provider, doesn’t have the infrastructure to meet the demand of the booming region. The water district, which also serves towns like Eaton, Nunn, Ault, Pierce, Timnath and Windsor, has had difficulties expanding its facilities due to complications in the City of Fort Collins and Larimer County.

The water district needs to build a pipeline through Fort Collins and Larimer County in order to clean the water that the towns own. Because of the delays in Larimer County, the provider hasn’t been able to keep up with the demand of the growing region.

The moratorium in Severance does not impact previously approved building permits, nor does it impact commercial building permits as of now. However, Wharton said the commercial permits typically only come as housing increases, and the current moratorium is preventing further growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4xX4_0dqNLtSl00

(Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Currently, 37 active applications for building permits are held up with the moratorium. However, as builders sell more plots the number will likely grow.

Wharton said the Town of Severance does have plenty of access to water itself. However, the snag comes with assuring it is up to standards with its purity.

According to the Town of Severance the water district is hoping to revisit the issue in February. Until then, Severance is working to partner with other water districts to meet the town’s needs. The issue has been a topic of concern for Severance since October 2021.

CBS4 reached out to NWCWD seeking comment on the moratoriums and community concerns and is awaiting a response as of the publication of this article.

Longmont Daily Times-Call

North Weld water-tap moratorium halts building permits in Weld County town

SEVERANCE — A moratorium on new water-tap sales imposed by the North Weld County Water District has caused issuance of new building permits in the fast-growing town of Severance to grind to a halt, leaving numerous development and home-building projects in limbo. The North Weld County Water District last...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Investigators: Burning Remnants Of Underground Coal Mines Are Possible Cause Of Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office are considering a number of possible causes of the Marshall Fire, a grass fire which was propelled by 100-mph winds into southern Boulder County subdivisions and which quickly became the state’s costliest wildfire in terms of homes destroyed. A new possibility emerged late last week – that the remains of turn-of-the-century coal mines which have been slowly burning underground for decades may have reached the soil surface during the Dec. 30 windstorm and ignited the destructive blaze. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 110MPH Wind Gust Reported At Highways 72 & 93  “We are investigating...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Boulder County Moves Marshall Fire Assistance Online; FEMA Remains In Person

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County will continue to assist those impacted by the Marshall Fire despite the closure of its in person Disaster Assistance Center. All resources are now available online. “Most of these organizations are going to able to do exactly what they’re doing and then some because the services are going to be available from the vantage point of where they normally do their work,” said Jim Williams. “That is one of the pieces that we want people to understand, nothing is going away here.” (credit: CBS) Williams is the Communications Director for Boulder County’s Housing and Services department. “We’ve provided...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Lack Of Clean Water Brings Hundreds Of New Build Homes To Screeching Halt In Northern Colorado

SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) – The growing pains continue to be felt in northern Colorado towns as thousands of newcomers flock to communities between Fort Collins and Greeley. While some towns like Windsor and Timnath recently experienced power issues related to increased demand, now the Town of Severance is struggling to secure clean water taps for the hundreds of new-build buyers flocking to the town. (credit: CBS) As first reported by CBS Denver, a moratorium on new-build water taps in Severance has been issued after the water district the town contracted with was unable to build enough infrastructure to meet the...
SEVERANCE, CO
‘Let’s Get Started With Rebuilding’: Some Marshall Fire Homeowners Ready For Next Step

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Many people who lost homes in the Marshall Fire are eager to start the rebuilding process. But it may take longer than they had hoped.(credit: CBS) “It’s going to be a tremendously involved deal for everyone,” said Alan Ferguson as he looked at the twisted I-beams that once supported his home sitting in a burned-out basement. “We think we fall into the category of the easy decision to make.” Ferguson and his wife Deborah Cave had only completed the building of their home in the Panorama Park neighborhood three years ago. It had a stucco and stone exterior...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
