It was chilly enough to require gloves while driving. Of course, I could have turned on the heating, but with a thirst of 3.5kW per hour on a battery with a capacity of only 40kWh, you don’t want to waste the available charge. Not that you’d be going that far in the Nissan Newbird, which, for all its undoubted charms, isn’t going to take you much more than 90 miles without you getting the queasy feeling that all electric cars give you when they’re about to leave you stranded with a flat battery.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO