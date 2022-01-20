ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

A Dramatic Increase of COVID Cases in Children May Be Linked to Croup

By Jocelyn Stafford
 6 days ago

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KREX ) — As we learn more about the symptoms of the Omicron variant, Garfield County has made some recent observations on how this virus effects children.

Garfield County is seeing a dramatic increase in children seeking medical care for Croup with an underlying diagnosis of Covid-19. Since the pandemic started, the county’s had 272 cases of Coronavirus in children between ages 0-4. 51 of those cases have been reported within the last 7 days.

The Chief Medical Officer at Valley View Hospital says that Omicron has caused an increase in hospitilizations for kids. He says this is because kids are amongst the most vulnerable population since they can’t get vaccinated. It is spreading three times more quickly than the Delta variant, and this type of inflammation is more difficult for children to manage.

Dr. Brooks says there are some at-home remedies that can help with discomfort when your child gets Croup. Temporarily taking your child outside with cold night air can relieve some symptoms, and having your child sit in a bathroom with steam from the shower can also help relieve the spasm that occurs with Croup.

