Austin ISD is asking parents for feedback on a plan to release students early on some Fridays this spring. The district floated the idea in a Jan. 20 newsletter. AISD asked for community feedback on three options: three-hour early releases on one Friday per month and twice in May, five total days; two-hour early releases on Fridays nine times during the spring semester; and no change to the weekly schedule. The new schedules would go into effect in February.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO