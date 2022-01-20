Irondequoit police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult with dementia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Wednesday for a missing man with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

According to the alert, Dieulifaite Maurice, 71, was last seen on Culver Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a red and black checkered shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat at the time.

Maurice is described as 5’06” and about 130 pounds. Police say he walks with a cane and speaks Haitian and Creole, with some English.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at (585) 336-6000, or 911.

