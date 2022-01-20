Irondequoit police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult with dementia
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Wednesday for a missing man with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.
According to the alert, Dieulifaite Maurice, 71, was last seen on Culver Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a red and black checkered shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat at the time.
Maurice is described as 5’06” and about 130 pounds. Police say he walks with a cane and speaks Haitian and Creole, with some English.
Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at (585) 336-6000, or 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 1