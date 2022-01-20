ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Irondequoit police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult with dementia

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0ygu_0dqNKFqW00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Wednesday for a missing man with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

According to the alert, Dieulifaite Maurice, 71, was last seen on Culver Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a red and black checkered shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat at the time.

Maurice is described as 5’06” and about 130 pounds. Police say he walks with a cane and speaks Haitian and Creole, with some English.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at (585) 336-6000, or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Webster man sentenced after drug bust

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster man was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison Tuesday, after a series of drug busts in Webster and Rochester. According to prosecutors, police saw Cody Fingland, 23, sell THC vape cartridges to another person on February 22, 2021. Investigators searching his South Clinton Avenue residence found 30 grams […]
WEBSTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
Irondequoit, NY
Sports
Irondequoit, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red And Black#Haitian#Creole#Irondequoit Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Emergency crews called to fire on Love Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to a fire on Love Street in Rochester Monday evening. It started shortly before 8:30 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, smoke and flames were visible by the time firefighters arrived. Crews put out the fire in about 30 minutes, containing the damage to the first […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Otsego County giving COVID test kits out to public

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Public Health Department has announced they are giving away free COVID-19 test kits to the public at several locations throughout the county. The test kits are available one per person and only while supplies last. The locations and times are below. Schenevus Fire DepartmentWednesday, January 26: 6 […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy