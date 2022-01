If you still need to get around to throwing out your Christmas tree, there are a few animals in Turlock that just might want it. Jenn Dickey, owner of Cruzin’ Critters in Turlock, is collecting clean, real pine trees from around the Stanislaus County area for the animals at her sanctuary. While they may no longer be useful to humans, old trees can help the animals perform behaviors they would naturally do in the wild.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO