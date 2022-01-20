Ralston kids receive free Scholastic books

It's changing the world one book and child at a time; that's what is taking place at the Mockingbird Elementary Scholastic Book Fair in Ralston.

It was made possible by Scripps Howard Foundation's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

Kids got to choose four free books with the leftovers going to classrooms.

"You give them the opportunity to learn to read, to be successful," Principal Brian Ferguson said.

3 News Now volunteers took part in all the bookish fun.

"If you didn't know how to read, how would you be smart in everything to talk and everything? How would you know what words say," said first-grader, Tanner Bergman.

Bergman relishes reading — already grasping why it's so important.

Ferguson sees the bigger impact: what free books can bring to a child's life.

"When they get an opportunity like this, it's just not something they get to have, they don't have home libraries that are extensive because they don't have the means to get those books," Ferguson said.

It's a donation, investment and a step towards lighting a fire for kids to find their way — without any limits in literacy.

"Our kids deserve to get this opportunity so it's just a lot of fun," Ferguson said.

